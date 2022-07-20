How Much Of Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL) Do Institutions Own?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Tulla Resources is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$148m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Tulla Resources.

View our latest analysis for Tulla Resources

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tulla Resources?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Tulla Resources does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Tulla Resources, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Tulla Resources. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Tulla Resources Group Pty Limited with 64% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.0% and 1.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Kevin Maloney, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Tulla Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Tulla Resources Plc. As individuals, the insiders collectively own AU$4.9m worth of the AU$148m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 26% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Tulla Resources. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 64%, private equity firms could influence the Tulla Resources board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tulla Resources (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Search underway for gunman after 2 shot in Huntley: police

    Two people were injured in a shooting in northwest suburban Huntley Monday morning, police said.

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • Professional investors haven't been this bearish on stocks since the 2008 financial crisis - and that sets the market up for a second-half rally, Bank of America says

    The bank said a contrarian rally for the stock market could materialize in the third quarter if inflation shows signs of slowing down.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Having a diversified investment portfolio is key to minimizing risk; however, that doesn't mean you should compromise on quality. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is one of my examples. Named after its flagship brand, Coca-Cola is an immense conglomerate that owns hundreds of beverage brands it sells worldwide.

  • Jeep’s China Failure Sends Foreboding Signal to Global Carmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingIt was one of the very first international auto brands to enter China, widely recognized by consumers and understood by its owners to have huge potential. And yet, Jeep is shutting down its only plant in the world’s largest market.The announcement this week that Stellantis

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own if You Want Passive Income

    A big yield, a history of regular dividend hikes, and a reliable business make this passive-income giant an attractive stock to own.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will liquidate its transparency-themed ETF

    ARK said in a statement Tuesday that it will shutter its Transparency ETF at the end of July, just eight months after launching the investment vehicle.

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Warren Buffett Stock Right Now With $5,000

    Passive income is becoming increasingly desirable in the present economy. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation, in addition to global economic impacts linked to the war in Ukraine, have sent stocks into a downward spiral. Since the onset of 2022, the S&P 500 has shed 19% of its value, and the more speculative Nasdaq Composite has plunged 26%.

  • China bond defaults hit US$20 billion in 2022, more than double last year's total, as property developers teeter

    The value of bond defaults in China in 2022 has already more than doubled the full-year total from last year, as the accelerating debt crisis in the country's US$2.7 trillion property market spills over into other areas of the economy. Defaults by Chinese issuers have exceeded US$20 billion so far this year, compared with about US$9 billion for all of last year, with property developers accounting for most of the defaults, said Augus To, deputy head of research at ICBC International. "The defaul

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continues its buying spree, spending $122 million to boost its Occidental Petroleum stake to nearly 20%

    Buffett's company has scooped up 182 million Occidental shares worth nearly $11 billion this year, and it shows no signs of stopping.

  • Trump Media Probe Seeks Information on Obscure Private Equity Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal probe of Donald Trump’s social media deal is putting a spotlight on Rocket One Capital, an obscure private equity firm with no obvious connection to the transaction beyond a board member.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Miami-based private

  • Markets are signaling the Fed is being too aggressive in fighting inflation - and a 100 basis point hike this month isn't important to stock prices

    "[T]he pace of Fed hikes is not as important as where markets believe Fed Funds will average over the next 24 months," DataTrek's Nicholas Colas wrote.

  • Here's How Much Money You're Losing By Going With Cash & Not Bonds

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Farnborough 2022: Boeing snares more orders for 737 MAX

    The Boeing Co.’s narrow-body 737 MAX continues to be its star at the Farnborough International Airshow in London. The manufacturer, which on Monday revealed an order for 100 MAX jets from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), on Tuesday announced a deal for up to 66 737s from private equity firm 777 Partners. "This new order marks another milestone in the robust growth of our aviation businesses and concurrently, our partnership with Boeing," Josh Wander, managing partner of 777 Partners, said in a press release.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years

    In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Shutters Transparency ETF in First Closure

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is closing down one of her exchange-traded funds, the first time her Ark Investment Management has pulled the plug on an ETF. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm is shutting down its ARK Transparency ETF (CTRU), which launched at the end of last year, accord