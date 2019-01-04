How Much Of TVA Group Inc. (TSE:TVA.B) Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in TVA Group Inc. (TSE:TVA.B) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

TVA Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$72m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about TVA.B.

TSX:TVA.B Ownership Summary January 4th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TVA Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

TVA Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 9.9% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of TVA Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

TSX:TVA.B Income Statement Export January 4th 19 More

TVA Group is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of TVA Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of TVA Group Inc. in their own names. However, it’s possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It appears that the board holds about CA$57k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of CA$72m. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.