How much unexpected snow did you get? Here’s a list of amounts

The unexpected snowfall amounts on Friday night and early Saturday made snow lovers happy.

National Weather Service forecasters on Friday had called for “around an inch” of snow.

But instead, several areas received over 3 inches.

“Amounts were higher than expected as the band intensified and brought heavier snowfall rates,” the National Weather Service in St. Louis said Saturday in a Facebook post. “Above freezing temperatures were expected to limit accumulations, but the heavier snowfall rates helped overcome those warmer temperatures.”

Here are snowfall amounts reported to the National Weather Service:

Illinois

Mount Olive: 3.7 inches

Fairview Heights: 3.5 inches

Granite City: 3 inches

Edwardsville: 2 inches

Missouri

St. Louis Lambert International Airport: 2.5 inches

St. Peters: 1.8 inches

Weldon Springs: 1.7 inches

The National Weather Service released this map Saturday regarding the higher-than-expected snowfall amounts on Friday night and early Saturday.