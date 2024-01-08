How much do University of Kentucky employees make in 2024? Search this database

The top-paid employees at the University of Kentucky work for UK Athletics, university administration and UK HealthCare, according to the newest available salary information for the university.

The 2023-24 salary database, obtained by the Herald-Leader through an open records request, shows the annual salary information for all university employees. Just over 100 employees earn more than $500,000 per year. Nearly 24,900 employees were included in the database.

The two top-paid employees are assistant football coaches Liam Coen and Brad White, who earn $1.7 million and $1.5 million respectively.

The top-paid university administrators are Provost Robert DiPaola and Eric Monday, executive vice-president for finance and administration. Both are also co-executive vice president for health affairs. DiPaola earns $1.3 million annually, and Monday earns $1.2 million annually.

The 10 highest paid people at UK are:

Coen: $1.7 million White: $1.5 million DiPaola: $1.3 million Mitch Barnhart, athletics director: $1.3 million Vince Marrow, associate head football coach: $1.2 million Monday: $1.2 million Mark Newman, university advisor for health care innovation and growth: $1.1 million



Thomas Pittman, professor of neurosurgery: $1.1 million Eli Capilouto, president: $1.1 million Rouzbeh Motiei-Langroudi, assistant professor of neurosurgery, $1.1 million

The average salary for UK employees is $74,527. The median salary is $58,400.

The salaries listed in the database are base salaries for employees. Actual earnings may be higher based on contracts, bonuses and employee benefits.

How to search the database

To search for an individual employee, type their first or last name into the “name” field and click search. The database is also searchable by college, department, salary or job title.

To see the entire salary database provided by UK, click the search button without filling out any fields. From there, the database can also be sorted by name, department, position, or salary by clicking on one of the column headings.