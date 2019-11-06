How Much Of Usha Martin Limited (NSE:USHAMART) Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Usha Martin Limited (NSE:USHAMART) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of ₹9.4b, Usha Martin is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about USHAMART.

See our latest analysis for Usha Martin

NSEI:USHAMART Ownership Summary, November 6th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Usha Martin?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 16% of Usha Martin. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Usha Martin's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NSEI:USHAMART Income Statement, November 6th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Usha Martin. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Usha Martin

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Usha Martin Limited. It has a market capitalization of just ₹9.4b, and insiders have ₹296m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but I usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.