How Much Are Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Venator Materials

Independent Director Kathy Patrick made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$162k worth of shares at a price of US$2.69 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$2.93. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Venator Materials share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Venator Materials insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Venator Materials Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Venator Materials insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, five insiders shelled out US$348k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Venator Materials

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our information indicates that Venator Materials insiders own about US$998k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Venator Materials Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Venator Materials stock. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Venator Materials, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.