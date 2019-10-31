How Much is Vericel Corporation's (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Getting Paid?

In 2013 Nick Colangelo was appointed CEO of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Nick Colangelo's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Vericel Corporation has a market capitalization of US$696m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.6m over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$592k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from US$400m to US$1.6b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$2.7m.

So Nick Colangelo is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Vericel has changed from year to year.

Is Vericel Corporation Growing?

On average over the last three years, Vericel Corporation has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 54% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 36% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Vericel Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 616% over three years, Vericel Corporation has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Nick Colangelo is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! So you may want to check if insiders are buying Vericel shares with their own money (free access).

