How Much Of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$540m, Viomi Technology is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about VIOT.

View our latest analysis for Viomi Technology

NasdaqGS:VIOT Ownership Summary December 24th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Viomi Technology?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Viomi Technology already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 17% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Viomi Technology, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:VIOT Income Statement Export December 24th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Viomi Technology. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Viomi Technology

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.