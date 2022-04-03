How Much is Volodymyr Zelenskyy Worth?

Steve Bisgrove/Shutterstock

Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy won the hearts of the western world recently when, upon the recent invasion of his country by Russia, he refused an offer from the U.S. to help him evacuate from the capital city of Kyiv.

“I need ammunition, not a ride,” he famously said.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, rumors abound online regarding Zelenskyy’s net worth, including assets such as homes and vehicles. Estimates have ranged from $1.5 million USD to half a billion dollars, all the way up to a staggering $1.5 billion. Some news sources speculate that tweets declaring the former comedian’s net worth at $1.5 billion were efforts to undermine support for Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

So how much is Zelenskyy really worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Zelenskyy is worth roughly $1.5 million — not $1.5 billion. The site says that the president’s financial disclosure from 2018 listed total assets worth 37 million hryvnias, Ukrainian currency. At the time, that gave him a net worth of $1.5 million USD, although, due to foreign exchange rates, the amount fluctuates.

Zelenskyy earned most of his money as a Ukrainian entertainer, starring in Russian-language films including “Love in the Big City,” “Office Romance,” and “8 First Dates.” The tri-lingual president, who is fluent in Russian, Ukrainian, and English, also dubbed the Ukrainian voiceovers for “Paddington”and “Paddington 2.”

From 2015 to 2019, he starred in a political satire comedy series, “Servant of the People.” The oddly prophetic show, which aired for 51 episodes, chronicled the adventures of a high school teacher turned president of Ukraine. In 2019, Zelenskyy ran for office and was elected as president.

Although this marked Zelenskyy’s first foray into politics, he does have the education to back up his recent career change. He graduated from Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics with a law degree, but never practiced, according to ClutchPoints.

Zelenskyy’s current role as Ukrainian president earns him only 28,000 Hryvnia annually, or just $930 per month, per Celebrity Net Worth — which is an annual salary of roughly $11,200 per year.

