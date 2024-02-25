Much warmer with a chance of severe weather this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Spring-like temperatures aren’t the only thing in the forecast for the next few days. There is also a risk for strong to possibly severe storms in the area on Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of Mid-Michigan at a marginal to slight risk for severe weather.

A strong cold front will move through Mid-Michigan Tuesday night, providing a surge of moisture and the necessary lift to produce widespread showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms.

Weather Wednesday

The most likely timeframe for these storms will be overnight Tuesday into the early morning hours of Wednesday, with the primary threats being damaging wind gusts and hail. Tornadoes are not expected from this system.

Climatologically, this has been a very unusual month for the state, and this chance for severe weather is no exception. Since 1986, Mid-Michigan has only had 9 Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in February.

The StormTracker 6 Team will continue to fine-tune details on the system’s timing and impacts in the coming days.

