How much water are Arizona farms using? We have a better idea now (in some areas)

Arizona has 51 groundwater basins.

Yet new studies estimate that agriculture in just five of them used nearly 420,000 acre-feet of water in 2022.

That’s roughly the amount of water that Phoenix and Tucson — the state’s two largest cities — deliver to taps in a year.

I point that out not to shame farmers for their use, or to suggest that one use is better than the other (it’s not).

I point it out because everyone needs to understand the scale of water depletion in these basins, so we can have a more informed debate about what could help stabilize them.

Arizona studied heavily farmed areas

Groundwater is pumped into a canal south of Salome.

A state law passed last year requires the Arizona Department of Water Resources to complete basic supply and demand studies for each basin every five years.

It chose to study in the first round the adjacent Willcox and Douglas basins in southeast Arizona, where stories of dry wells and land fissures have captured international headlines for years.

It also took on the three transportation basins west of Phoenix that were set aside in the 1990s for major cities to one day tap: Butler Valley, McMullen Valley and Harquahala Valley.

Agriculture is the primary water use in each of these basins, and in most cases, the department found that use has increased since 1990 — to the point that at least 3 times the amount of water is pumped out of these basins each year than is replenished.

In McMullen Valley, it’s now more like five times.

This much water loss can impact us all

The studies found that these five basins have lost a combined 7.1 million acre-feet of underground water in storage since 1990.

That’s more than the state uses in a year — from all water sources, not just groundwater. And given current conditions, that water lost will probably never be replenished.

That has statewide implications, because unlike Phoenix and Tucson, which also have renewable supplies, these basins rely solely on groundwater.

Lose too much water, and farmers there could lose their livelihoods (not to mention that in the transportation basins, heavy pumping means less water for cities to use down the road, particularly when conditions on the Colorado River turn dire again).

All of which could spell major trouble for Arizona and its economy, which lives and dies on how outsiders perceive the full state’s water availability.

Data isn't perfect, but it's insightful

The department used a variety of sources to estimate how much water flows in and is being pumped out of the basins.

But the key word is “estimate.”

State law doesn’t require users in non-regulated basins to report how much water they are pumping. And in many of these basins, information about the aquifer is outdated, slim or simply non-existent.

Still, the studies create simple water budgets for each basin, offering insight we didn’t have before on how much water is flowing in and out.

They also forecast how that budget could change through 2075, based on factors like whether water use decreases, increases or stays the same.

Conditions vary widely by water basin

The conditions driving each basin are slightly different.

One study estimates that implementing new technology could lower groundwater withdrawals by 92% through 2075 in the Harquahala Valley, for example, saving about 122,000 acre-feet during that time.

But that may only decrease water use by a few percentage points in the Douglas basin, saving maybe 3,000 acre-feet through 2075 — in part, because farmers in the Douglas basin already have employed a variety of efficient irrigation methods.

Can the governor solve our water woes? That depends on this

Does that mean we should invest in drip irrigation in Harquahala Valley and not in Douglas?

Not necessarily, considering that many Harquahala Valley farmers are already looking to wind down production and begin transfering some of their water to metro Phoenix.

That’s what makes this so complicated.

There are no silver bullets to sustainability

One thing the studies make clear for all five basins, however:

There is no one thing we could to reach “safe yield,” a long-term equilibrium between what’s pumped out and what is replenished.

So much more water is being pumped out in these basins that none of the future scenarios — including pursuing new water-saving technology and enacting management plans similar to those in urban areas — even come close to erasing those deficits.

That tells me that “safe yield” is not a realistic goal for any basin that relies solely on groundwater and where most water is used on farms, even if some residents in the Douglas basin continue to press for it.

That doesn’t mean these basins shouldn’t try to save water, or that regulation wouldn’t help in those that have none.

It means that there are no silver bullets, and that multiple creative and sustained efforts are necessary to put these basins on a more sustainable track.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How much water do Arizona farms use? We have a better idea now