How Much Are Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

See our latest analysis for Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Director Diane Duren made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$253k worth of shares at a price of US$36.19 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Diane Duren.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NASDAQGS:WERN Insider Trading January 25th 19 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Werner Enterprises

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Werner Enterprises insiders own 5.2% of the company, currently worth about US$119m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Werner Enterprises Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Werner Enterprises insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Werner Enterprises, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course Werner Enterprises may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



