How Much Are You Willing to Pay for a Burrito?

Julie Creswell
·6 min read
Fast food like Shake Shack hamburgers, Wingstop chicken wings and Chipotle burritos has increased in price this past year. (Amy Lombard for The New York Times)
Fast food like Shake Shack hamburgers, Wingstop chicken wings and Chipotle burritos has increased in price this past year. (Amy Lombard for The New York Times)

On a chilly Tuesday afternoon this month, James Marsh stopped by a Chipotle near his suburban Chicago home to grab something to eat.

It had been a while since Marsh had been to Chipotle — he estimated he goes five times a year — and he stopped cold when he saw the prices.

“I had been getting my usual, a steak burrito, which had been maybe in the mid-$8 range,” said Marsh, who trades stock options at his home in Hinsdale, Illinois. “Now it was more than $9.”

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

He walked out.

“I figured I’d find something at home,” he said.

The pandemic has led to price spikes in everything from pizza slices in New York to sides of beef in Colorado. And it has led to more expensive items on the menus at fast-food chains, traditionally establishments where people are used to grabbing a quick bite that does not hurt their wallet.

At a Chipotle in Costa Mesa, California, the price of a chicken burrito — nothing fancy, hold the guacamole — about a year ago was $7.25. These days, that same burrito costs around $7.95, according to price data collected by analysts. In Ann Arbor, Michigan, a ShackBurger at Shake Shack used to cost $5.69; now it’s $6.09. And in Oklahoma City, an order of 50 bone-in wings from Wingstop that cost $41.99 early last year is now $47.49, a 13% increase.

Last year, the price of menu items at fast-food restaurants rose 8%, the biggest jump in more than 20 years, according to government data. And, in some cases, portions have shrunk.

“In recent years, most fast-food restaurants had, maybe, raised prices in the low single digits each year,” said Matthew Goodman, an analyst at M Science, an alternative data research and analytics firm. “What we’ve seen over the last six-plus months are restaurants being aggressive in pushing through prices.”

This comes at a time when the hypercompetitive fast-food market is booming.

Chains like McDonald’s, Chipotle and Wingstop were big winners of the pandemic as consumers, stuck at home working and tired of cooking multiple meals for their families, increasingly turned to them for convenient solutions. But in the past year, as the cost of ingredients rose and the average hourly wage increased 16% to $16.10 in November from a year earlier, according to government data, restaurants began to quietly bump up prices.

But making customers pay more for a burger or a burrito is a tricky art. For many restaurants, it involves complex algorithms and test markets. They need to walk a fine line between raising prices enough to cover expenses while not scaring away customers. Moreover, there is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Chains that are operated by franchisees typically allow individual owners to decide pricing. And national chains, like Chipotle and Shake Shack, charge different prices in various parts of the country.

When Carrols Restaurant Group, which operates more than 1,000 Burger Kings, raised prices in the second half of last year, the number of customers actually improved from the third to the fourth quarter. “Over time, we generally have not seen a whole lot of pushback from consumers” on the higher prices, Carrols’ CEO, Daniel T. Accordino, told analysts at a conference in early January.

Menu prices are likely to continue to climb this year. Many restaurants say they are still paying higher wages to attract employees and expect food prices to rise.

“We expect unprecedented increases in our food basket costs versus 2021,” Ritch Allison, CEO of Domino’s Pizza, told Wall Street analysts at a conference this month. While Domino’s has not raised prices, it is altering its promotions — offering the $7.99 pizza deal only to customers ordering online and shrinking the number of chicken wings in certain promotions to eight from 10 — in an effort to maintain profit margins.

Despite the higher food and labor costs, some restaurants are seeing sales and profits rebound past pre-pandemic levels.

When McDonald’s reports earnings this month, Wall Street analysts expect that its revenues will have hit a five-year high of more than $23 billion, a $2 billion increase from 2019. Net income is predicted to top $7 billion, up from $6 billion in 2019. Other chains, like Cracker Barrel and Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, have resumed dividend payments or cash buybacks of stock after suspending those activities early in the pandemic to conserve cash.

And next month, when Chipotle reports results for 2021, analysts expect revenues to top $7.5 billion, a 34% jump from 2019. Net income is expected to almost double from pre-pandemic levels. In the third quarter, the company repurchased nearly $100 million of its stock. Chipotle declined to make an executive available for an interview, citing the quiet period before its earnings release.

While Chipotle executives blamed higher labor costs for a 4% price increase in menu items this past summer, the company has been looking for ways to boost its profitability.

One way was to charge higher prices for delivery. Delivery orders through vendors like DoorDash and Uber Eats exploded for Chipotle and other fast-food chains during the pandemic. But so did the commission fees that Chipotle paid the vendors. So in fall 2020, it began running tests to see what would happen if it raised the prices of burritos and guacamole and chips that customers ordered for delivery, executives told Wall Street analysts in an earnings call. It essentially meant the customer covered Chipotle’s side of the delivery costs.

The company discovered customers were willing to pay for the convenience of delivery. Now customers ordering Chipotle for delivery pay about 21% more than if they had ordered and picked the food up in the stores, according to an analysis by Jeff Farmer, an analyst at Gordon Haskett Research Advisors.

“I would say that our ultimate goal — so, this would be over the long term, maybe the medium term — is to fully protect our margins,” Jack Hartung, the chief financial officer of Chipotle, said on a call with Wall Street analysts last fall. “When you look at our pricing versus other restaurant companies’ for the quality of the food, the quantity of the food and the quality and convenience of the experience, we offer great value. So we believe we have room to fully protect the margin.”

That does not mean customers are thrilled about the extra costs.

This month, Jacob Herlin, a data scientist in Lakewood, Colorado, placed an order: a steak-and-guacamole burrito for $11.95, a Coca-Cola for $3, and chips and guacamole, which were free with a birthday coupon. The total was $14.95, before tax.

But when he clicked to have the food delivered, the price for the burrito jumped to $14.45, and the soda climbed to $3.65, bringing the total to $18.10 before tax, 21% more than if he had picked the food up himself.

There was more. Herlin was charged a delivery fee of $1 and a “service fee” of $2.32, bringing the total for the delivered meal to $23.20. He tipped the driver an additional $3.

Herlin said he did not mind paying for delivery and wanted drivers to be paid a decent wage. But he felt that Chipotle was not being upfront with customers about the added costs.

“They’re basically hiding the fees two different ways, through that base price increase and through the hidden ‘service fee,’” Herlin said in an email. “I would very much prefer if they had the same pricing and were just honest about a $5 delivery fee.”

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans Want New Tool in Elusive Search for Voter Fraud: Election Police

    WASHINGTON — Reprising the rigged-election belief that has become a mantra among their supporters, Republican politicians in at least three states are proposing to establish police forces to hunt exclusively for voter fraud and other election crimes, a category of offenses that experts say is tiny at best. The plans are part of a new wave of initiatives that Republicans say are directed at voter fraud. They are being condemned by voting rights advocates and even some local election supervisors,

  • As oil companies make emissions pledges, Congress calls hearing on climate change disinformation

    On Tuesday, ExxonMobil announced its "ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for operated assets by 2050," the latest pledge by an oil company whose primary product is the single biggest driver of climate change.

  • U.S. trade chief Tai says world can't return to 2019 trading system

    Speaking in a virtual panel of the World Economic Forum, Tai cautioned against a backward-looking "return to normalcy" after two years of COVID-19-induced disruptions. "I think that it is time for us to acknowledge that our goal really shouldn't be to try to go back to the way the world was, say in 2019, but to take lessons, very hard earned lessons, very painful lessons that we have experienced over the past two years and take this opportunity to build toward something that is different and better," Tai said. Key to this will be to strengthen and diversify supply chains, she said.

  • Semiconductor Stock Could Bounce Towards Fresh Record

    The 40-day moving average has served as a springboard for MU several times before

  • Chip Linchpin ASML Joins Carmakers Warning of Vicious Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- The global semiconductor shortage is hitting one of the industry’s most important gear makers, potentially creating a vicious cycle that will further strain supply to companies from Nissan Motor Co. to Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Manage

  • Exclusive: Intel Reveals Plans for Massive New Ohio Factory, Fighting the Chip Shortage Stateside

    As part of an effort to regain its position as a leading maker of semiconductors amidst a global chip shortage, Intel is committing $20 billion to build a manufacturing mega-site in New Albany, on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, the company exclusively confirmed to TIME. The chip maker says it will build at least two semiconductor fabrication plants, or fabs, on the 1,000-acre site, where Intel will research, develop, and manufacture its most cutting-edge computer chips, employing at least 3,000 people. Intel’s announcement is the largest private-sector investment in Ohio history and a bright spot in what has been a dismal few decades for manufacturing in Ohio and the Midwest.

  • China Looks to Resell LNG as World Grapples With Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas, kicked off an unprecedented effort to resell its supply, alleviating global fuel shortage fears that have sparked record prices this winter.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming En

  • The Fertilizer Crisis Is Getting Real for Europe Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- As Europe’s farmers prepare to spread fertilizers on fields after winter, sky-high nutrient prices are leaving them little choice but to use less and try to pass on the cost down the food chain.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Seesaw as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines Sue

  • Pipeline company threatens to cut off gas supply to Texas’ biggest power generator

    At least 400,000 homes and businesses could be impacted.

  • Toyota Land Cruiser customers in Japan face four-year wait

    The firm also said it will slow production at up to 11 plants in Japan due to rising Covid infections.

  • Oil prices may soon rise to $100 a barrel. Here’s why

    Oil has been rallying to start the year, with no shortage of bullish factors working to lift prices to their highest levels in more than seven years, raising expectations that the per-barrel cost of the commodity will soon reach $100.

  • President Biden's war on meat and poultry: Column

    The Biden administration has painted the meat and poultry industry as the villain for the recent rise in prices in grocery stores.

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • $10B Exxon-SABIC JV petrochemical plant near Corpus Christi starts operations

    The plant's ethane steam cracker, with a capacity to produce 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene, is designed to be largest in the world.

  • Oil majors TotalEnergies and Chevron withdraw from Myanmar

    PARIS (Reuters) -Oil majors TotalEnergies and Chevron Corp, partners in a major gas project in Myanmar, said on Friday they were withdrawing from the country, citing the worsening humanitarian situation following last year's coup. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, in its first public acknowledgment of the move, also said on Friday that it no longer held exploration licences in Myanmar as of last year. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army overthrew the elected government in February 2021 and detained its leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Intel is spending $20 billion to build a massive chip-making facility in Ohio

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is expecting it to become "the largest silicon manufacturing location on the planet."

  • Inflation: Seven reasons the cost of living is going up around the world

    Global inflation - the rate at which prices rise - is at its highest since 2008. Here are seven reasons why.

  • Moscow plays down threat of U.S. electronics curbs

    Russia on Thursday dismissed warnings that the United States could restrict electronics supplies if Moscow attacks Ukraine, saying any such measures would mostly hurt the manufacturers. Washington has threatened wide-ranging sanctions to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine after Moscow massed tens of thousands of troops near its neighbour. Russia denies planning a new military offensive.

  • Stock market could drop another 10% soon: top strategist

    Market bulls should proceed with caution, warns a top strategist at Morgan Stanley.

  • New Privates: Oil and Gas Startups Stand Out

    New private oil and gas companies establish their footprints to showcase innovative ways of doing business during a difficult time.