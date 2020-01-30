How Much is Wingara AG Limited's (ASX:WNR) CEO Getting Paid?

Gavin Xing is the CEO of Wingara AG Limited (ASX:WNR). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Gavin Xing's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Wingara AG Limited has a market capitalization of AU$31m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$310k over the year to March 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$275k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below AU$296m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be AU$384k.

So Gavin Xing receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Wingara has changed over time.

Is Wingara AG Limited Growing?

Wingara AG Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 128% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 54%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Wingara AG Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 9.2%, Wingara AG Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Gavin Xing is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

We think that the EPS growth is very pleasing, but we find the returns over the last three years to be lacking. Considering the improvement in earnings per share, one could argue that the CEO pay is appropriate, albeit not too low. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Wingara shares (free trial).

