Much Wow on a Bun! Oscar Mayer's Hot Doge Wieners Auction Closes at $15K

Hot diggity DOGE! Someone relished a single pack of dogecoin-themed hotdogs enough to buy them on eBay for $15,001.00.

  • Oscar Mayer, a unit of American food giant Kraft Heinz, initially began the auction on Wednesday at an opening bid of $0.99.

  • The winner will receive the world’s only package of ‘Hot Doge Wieners’ and the cash equivalent of 20,000 dogecoins–worth roughly $4,000.

  • In what will likely be a surprise to no one, this by far tops the highest price ever paid for a pack of hot dogs. The Guinness Book of World Records puts the previous record at $169.

  • There were a total of 76 bids, meaning that 75 other offers didn’t cut the mustard.

  • All proceeds from the auction will go to Feeding America, a hunger relief organization that operates 200 food banks across the country.

  • Oscar Mayer is not the first company to capitalize on dogecoin’s popularity. Earlier this year, smoked meat purveyor Slim Jim started a dogecoin-themed marketing campaign that sent dogecoin prices to a new all-time-high.

