Much Wow on a Bun! Oscar Mayer’s Hot Doge Wieners Auction Closes at $15K
Hot diggity DOGE! Someone relished a single pack of dogecoin-themed hotdogs enough to buy them on eBay for $15,001.00.
Oscar Mayer, a unit of American food giant Kraft Heinz, initially began the auction on Wednesday at an opening bid of $0.99.
The winner will receive the world’s only package of ‘Hot Doge Wieners’ and the cash equivalent of 20,000 dogecoins–worth roughly $4,000.
In what will likely be a surprise to no one, this by far tops the highest price ever paid for a pack of hot dogs. The Guinness Book of World Records puts the previous record at $169.
There were a total of 76 bids, meaning that 75 other offers didn’t cut the mustard.
All proceeds from the auction will go to Feeding America, a hunger relief organization that operates 200 food banks across the country.
Oscar Mayer is not the first company to capitalize on dogecoin’s popularity. Earlier this year, smoked meat purveyor Slim Jim started a dogecoin-themed marketing campaign that sent dogecoin prices to a new all-time-high.