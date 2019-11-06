How Much Are Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Wyndham Destinations Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Noah Brodsky, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$347k worth of shares at a price of US$44.46 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$49.23, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Noah Brodsky's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Wyndham Destinations shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:WYND Recent Insider Trading, November 6th 2019

Wyndham Destinations Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Wyndham Destinations recently. We note insiders cashed in US$667k worth of shares. Meanwhile CEO, President & Director Michael Brown bought US$201k worth. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership of Wyndham Destinations

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Wyndham Destinations insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$61m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wyndham Destinations Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Wyndham Destinations stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.