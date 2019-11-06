How Much is Xior Student Housing NV's (EBR:XIOR) CEO Getting Paid?

Christian Teunissen has been the CEO of Xior Student Housing NV (EBR:XIOR) since 2015. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Christian Teunissen's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Xior Student Housing NV has a market cap of €1.0b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €450k for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €330k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of €361m to €1.4b. The median total CEO compensation was €510k.

That means Christian Teunissen receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Xior Student Housing, below.

Is Xior Student Housing NV Growing?

Over the last three years Xior Student Housing NV has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 11% per year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 47%.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Xior Student Housing NV Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 79% over three years, Xior Student Housing NV has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Christian Teunissen is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company isn't showing particularly great growth, but shareholder returns have been pleasing. So considering most shareholders would be happy, we'd say the CEO pay is appropriate. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Xior Student Housing shares (free trial).

