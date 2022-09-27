How Much Will You Spend in Retirement?

2
Patrick Villanova, CEPF®
·5 min read
A retired couple shops while on vacation. Researchers at Boston College recently explored the consumption rates of retirees and identified some significant long-term trends.
A retired couple shops while on vacation. Researchers at Boston College recently explored the consumption rates of retirees and identified some significant long-term trends.

How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable consumption of that money. Spend too much too early and you risk running out of money. Then again, if you cut your spending too drastically once you stop working, you may see your quality of life suffer unnecessarily.

Need help planning for retirement? A financial advisor can help you create a financial plan for your golden years.

Researchers at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College recently explored the consumption rates of retirees and identified some significant long-term trends. While retired households decrease their spending over time, the CRR study found that two factors play key roles in determining just how much retirees curtail spending deep into retirement:  levels of wealth and health.

How Much Less Will You Spend in Retirement?

A retired couple reviews their finances together. Researchers at Boston College recently explored the consumption rates of retirees and identified some significant long-term trends.
A retired couple reviews their finances together. Researchers at Boston College recently explored the consumption rates of retirees and identified some significant long-term trends.

Culling data from several surveys and studies, CRR’s Anqi Chen and Alicia H. Munnell determined the average retired household cuts its spending by 1.5-1.6% per year throughout retirement. That means, household consumption falls each year by an average of 0.75-0.80% for retirees, reaching double digits 20 years into retirement.

The researchers calculated the average consumption rate in retirement using data from the University of Michigan’s Health and Retirement Study (HRS), the Consumption and Activities Mail Survey (CAMS), as well as the university’s Panel Study of Income Dynamics (PSID).

Since it was first administered in 1992, the HRS surveys a representative sample of approximately 20,000 people in the U.S. every two years, collecting in-depth information on the income, balance sheets, pensions and health of people over 50. The CAMS, meanwhile, is a supplemental consumption survey given to about a fifth of HRS respondents. PSID also measures economic, social and health factors of households that claim Social Security.

Chen and Munnell note that financial planners and researchers have long assumed retirees prefer to maintain their pre-retirement standard of living. However, their data shows this is more likely for wealthy and healthy households.

“While maintaining steady consumption may seem intuitive, little research has focused on longer periods of consumption in retirement. Most previous studies have looked at the change at retirement, finding a sharp post-retirement drop as retirees consume less than they did while working,” Chen and Munnell wrote in the study, “Do Retirees Want Constant, Increasing, or Decreasing Consumption?”

How Health and Wealth Impact Your Spending

While it’s no surprise that average households spend less when retired compared to their pre-retirement years, the health and wealth levels of retirees can help explain the long-term consumption patterns that the CRR researchers identified.

“Observed declines may not reflect household preferences but instead be due to financial constraints,” Chen and Munnell wrote. “However, financial resources may not be the only constraint that affects consumption paths. Households may prefer to consume more, but are unable to due to health limitations.”

Separating retirees into three groups that correspond to their levels of wealth, Chen and Munnell found that consumption declines drastically for households in the top third compared to those in the bottom two groups. The wealthiest retirees reduce their consumption by only 0.35% per year, while those in the middle and bottom brackets experience a more dramatic annual decline in consumption, spending 0.8% and 1% less per year, respectively.

Health also has an important impact on the long-term consumption rate of retirees, as those who “self-report being in better health at the beginning of retirement have flatter consumption paths,” according to the researchers.

Retirees who are in “very good” or “excellent health” see their spending rate drop by only 0.65% per year, while the consumption rate of those who report being in “fair/poor” health declines nearly twice as fast, 1.5% per year. Chen and Munnell note that spending for households with poor health often ticks up later in retirement, perhaps due to elevated medical expenses later in life.

“The results show that when households have assets and their health, they keep real consumption relatively flat over their retirement. This pattern is evident when comparing wealthy and healthy households separately and when the top tercile is ranked by health status,” Chen and Munnell wrote. “For those with less wealth or with health issues, consumption declines more over time.

“As a result, looking at all types of households together produces a clear pattern of declining consumption, as reported in other studies. But the results suggest that the decline most likely reflects wealth and health constraints as opposed to true preferences.”

Bottom Line

A retired woman calculates her expenses while sitting at her kitchen table. Researchers at Boston College recently explored the consumption rates of retirees and identified some significant long-term trends.
A retired woman calculates her expenses while sitting at her kitchen table. Researchers at Boston College recently explored the consumption rates of retirees and identified some significant long-term trends.

Estimating your expenses and consumption patterns in retirement is an important part of the planning process. Research shows that average retired households see their spending fall between 0.75% and 0.80% each year in retirement. However, how much your spending will decline in retirement is often linked to your level of wealth and physical health. Those who remain in good health and have more wealth typically don’t adjust their spending as sharply as those who are less healthy and/or have less money.

Retirement Planning Tips

  • SmartAsset’s retirement calculator can help you determine how much your nest egg will be worth by the time you stop working. Meanwhile, our Social Security Calculator can help you estimate how much your government benefits will be. Remember, the longer you delay your benefits the more they will be worth, maxing out at age 70.

  • A financial advisor can help you plan for retirement and decide when is the best time to start claiming Social Security. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/RgStudio, ©iStock.com/AJ_Watt, ©iStock.com/insta_photos

The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • This Is How Much A $5 Million Annuity Pays

    Annuities can be complex, and it's easy to be overwhelmed by the different types and sub-types, but they are one of the best ways to receive guaranteed income in retirement. While $5 million sounds like plenty of money to retire … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $5 Million Annuity Pay appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall St. ends lower, Dow confirms bear market

    STORY: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 329 points and right into a bear market on Monday…as all three of Wall Street’s main indexes plummeted amid ongoing investor fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign against inflation could throw the U.S. economy into a sharp downturn.The Dow ended the day down 1.1%, the S&P lost 1% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.6%.The S&P confirmed in June it was in a bear market, the Nasdaq in March.Investor confidence has been shaken by the Fed and Chair Jerome Powell signaling last week that high interest rates could last through 2023.Christian Ledoux is Director of Individual Securities and Research at CAPTRUST.“Our view is that the current level of interest rates is sufficient to bring down inflation, but it takes time. A lot of this is just a matter of time. The higher rates that are in the market will have their effect, and it’s incredibly frustrating for investors to have to wait for the Fed to signal the all-clear. And it’s also unclear from Powell’s comments what exactly the all-clear signal is going to be based on.”In individual movers, gains in Amazon and Costco helped limit losses in the Nasdaq.And shares of casino operators Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands Corp and Melco Resorts & Entertainment jumped after Macau planned to open to mainland Chinese tour groups in November for the first time in almost three years.

  • Browns: Myles Garrett is home from the hospital after scary accident

    Myles Garrett is home from the hospital after a scary accident on Monday afternoon #Browns

  • These Tips Can Help You Transition to Retirement

    After a long, successful career, letting go and heading into retirement might be harder than you think. While retirement looks different for everyone, creating a solid financial plan can help alleviate some apprehension surrounding it. By assessing your finances, budgeting … Continue reading → The post 8 Tips to Help You Transition to Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How The FOMC Announcement Affected Precious Metal Prices

    Precious metals stocks and precious metals reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that interest rates will by 0.75%. Because this sector is traditionally considered an inflation hedge — although not so much lately — the slightly upward move may be a little surprising. Taking rates higher is designed to stop inflationary trends. The daily price chart of the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) looked like this at the close Wednesday: The bullish engulfing candlestick —

  • 12 Money Topic You Need to Discuss During a Volatile Market

    Periods of market volatility can be distressing to clients. Savvy financial advisors know, however, that unsettling market conditions present an opportunity to touch base with clients and demonstrate value. Here are 12 topics Vanguard says advisors can discuss with clients … Continue reading → The post 12 Topics Advisors Should Discuss With Clients During Market Volatility appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is recession talk worrying you? Here’s how current and future retirees can make sure they’re prepared.

    Talk of recession is never comforting, especially for people who are on a fixed income or who are looking to retire in the next few years. Roger Aliaga-Diaz, U.S. chief economist and head of portfolio construction at Vanguard, told MarketWatch he expects a recession next year. With inflation rising and volatility in the stock market, Americans are wondering how best to prepare.

  • FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

    FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.

  • How to Turn Dividends Into Steady Passive Income

    The premise of passive income is attractive because who wouldn't want to sit back and watch their extra cash silently earn more money without doing any additional work? However, generating passive income is easier said than done. It only comes … Continue reading → The post How to Earn Passive Income From Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Mystery gas leaks hit Russia pipelines to Europe

    STORY: Three offshore lines within the Nord Stream gas pipeline system sustained “unprecedented” damage in one day. That was according to pipeline operators on Tuesday (September 27). Nord Stream 1 and 2 run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, near Sweden and Denmark.Denmark restricted shipping near Nord Stream 2 following the discovery of a leak.Shortly after, Sweden’s Maritime Authority issued a warning of two leaks in Nord Stream 1. The pipeline operator said it was impossible to estimate when the system would be restored to full working capability. It has been a flashpoint in the escalating energy war between Europe and Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which has sent gas prices soaring. While neither pipeline was pumping supplies to Europe at the time of the latest incidents, both contained gas under pressure. Nord Stream 1 started supplying gas from Russia to Germany in 2011 – but flows were halted entirely at the end of August. Nord Stream 2 was built in 2021, but Germany halted its launch days before Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24. Giant Russian gas supplier Gazprom declined to comment on the latest incidents. The Kremlin said sabotage could not be ruled out.

  • They're called 'super clams,' and the Indian River Lagoon just got 55,000 of them

    They're called 'super clams,' and the Indian River Lagoon just got 55,000 of them. Here's how they'll help out.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What a month without alcohol really does to your body

    Many years ago, I gave up drinking alcohol for a month, and was so impressed with myself, I felt I’d cracked the Da Vinci Code. Of course, once the arbitrary 30 days were up, I returned immediately to my normal drinking pattern of “most nights”. I didn’t think about it again until five years ago, when a combination of nagging headaches and peri-menopausal facial flushing drove me to give up.

  • Retirement Survey Finds Americans’ Behaviors and Goals Differ Vastly From Expert Advice

    A "dream" retirement will look different for everyone -- some aspire to jet set around the world, while others would be happy settling down in a small town to live out their golden years. But as...

  • 38% of Americans Think You Need This Much To Retire — Here’s What Experts Say

    The average American is saving less for retirement than you might think. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 38% of Americans think they will need less than $500,000 to retire -- a far cry from...

  • 8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make

    Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. However, there are other purchases that act more as investments. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top...

  • Retirees List Their 3 Major Retirement Regrets, and They're Still Unfortunately Common

    Planning for retirement can seem confusing and complicated, so it's not surprising that two-thirds of retirees say they have regrets about how they prepared for it, according to a Clever Real Estate survey. More worrisome is the fact that many of today's workers continue to do the same things the retirees wish they hadn't. Nearly half of all retirees surveyed said they regretted waiting so long to begin saving for retirement.

  • Already Retired and Realize You Don’t Have Enough Saved Up? Here’s What Experts Say You Should Do

    It's not an uncommon occurrence for someone to retire and then realize they don't have enough money set aside in savings. While careful retirement planning should be able to mitigate this risk,...

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....

  • How Do Your Retirement Savings Compare to the Average American’s?

    Planning for retirement requires thoughtful money management and careful planning. When it comes to retirement, curious glances at what other Americans are doing to prepare are a helpful way of...