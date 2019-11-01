How Much Are Zen Technologies Limited (NSE:ZENTEC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Zen Technologies Limited (NSE:ZENTEC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zen Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & MD Ashok Atluri bought ₹84m worth of shares at a price of ₹76.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being ₹64.20). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Zen Technologies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Zen Technologies Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Zen Technologies. Insiders purchased ₹1.8m worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Zen Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Zen Technologies insiders own 67% of the company, currently worth about ₹3.1b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Zen Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Zen Technologies. That's what I like to see! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.