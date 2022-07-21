How Much Of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Do Insiders Own?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Zoom Video Communications has a market capitalization of US$32b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Zoom Video Communications.

See our latest analysis for Zoom Video Communications

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zoom Video Communications?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Zoom Video Communications does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Zoom Video Communications, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Zoom Video Communications. The company's CEO Eric Yuan is the largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.6% and 4.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 14 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Zoom Video Communications

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$8.0b stake in this US$32b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 22% stake in Zoom Video Communications. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow, for free.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • This carmaker figured out how to beat the chip shortage—most others haven’t been so lucky

    "Semiconductors [are] back in full supply, for at least Volvo cars, that is. We're positioned very well for a very strong second half to the year," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy and hold for long term. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement accounts and their rising demand, and go directly to read 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term. Over the years, a growing number of people […]

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It's better to think about a sine curve when looking at stocks, as businesses typically shift from good periods to difficult ones and back again to good periods. If you can step in when times are tough, you can pick up some great companies at relatively cheap prices and hold them forever. Since yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices, I'm effectively looking for companies with strong dividend histories that are trading with dividend yields at the high side of their historical range.

  • 5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On

    As has been the case for about six years, gold-mining stock SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is my largest holding by a significant amount. Originally, I owned shares of Canadian gold-mining company Claude Resources, but Claude was acquired by SSR in a cash-and-stock deal in 2016. Like most precious-metal mining companies, SSR has had its challenges.

  • 2 Red-Hot Stocks That I'm Still Buying During a Bear Market

    Accelerating inflation and the prospect of more interest rate hikes to come have led the estimated probability of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months to skyrocket recently. Here are a couple of real estate investment trusts (REITs) that are on my radar in the current bear market that other income investors should consider buying for themselves. Data centers are a focal point in the modern economy that store and compute data.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $20.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Having a diversified investment portfolio is key to minimizing risk; however, that doesn't mean you should compromise on quality. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is one of my examples. Named after its flagship brand, Coca-Cola is an immense conglomerate that owns hundreds of beverage brands it sells worldwide.

  • Harley-Davidson Skids Downhill as It Suffers Through a Lost Decade

    The stock of the iconic motorcycle maker is down from where it was one, five and 10 years ago, which doesn't do much for buy-and-hold investors.

  • S.Korea's huge pension fund a local force driving won lower

    South Korea's strenuous attempts to defend a sharply weakening currency have run into an unstoppable home-made force working in the opposite direction: the national pension fund. The National Pension Service (NPS), the world's third-largest such fund, has a hefty and growing appetite for equity and bond investment abroad, which it can feed only by selling won for foreign currency. All this downward pressure has made the won the worst performer against the U.S. dollar among currencies of emerging Asian economies this year.

  • Bubble expert Jeremy Grantham predicts weak earnings will hammer stocks - and warns the S&P 500 could plunge another 25%

    The market historian and GMO cofounder said the slump in asset prices could last anywhere between six months and three years.

  • Exit from Taiwan lifts shares of French company Carrefour

    Shares in French food retailer Carrefour rose 3% on Wednesday after it agreed to sell its remaining 60% stake in its Taiwan business, sparking hopes among some investors it could use the extra firepower to buy back shares. The transaction, which values Carrefour Taiwan at an enterprise value of 2.0 billion euros, is set to be completed by mid-2023, the French company said in a statement. "This is at a better price than originally speculated (which was 1.6 billion euros back in August 2021) given an estimated enterprise value of 2 billion (for 100% of the business)," wrote brokerage Jefferies.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will liquidate its transparency-themed ETF

    ARK said in a statement Tuesday that it will shutter its Transparency ETF at the end of July, just eight months after launching the investment vehicle.

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.

  • Stock Futures Drop, Implying Reverse in Earnings-Season Rally

    As companies continue to report their latest earnings, U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday evening, suggesting that the week’s market momentum may be short-lived.

  • Here’s the incredibly strong signal for stocks that is coming from the corporate bond market

    Is it a false dawn in the stock market or is there something real? The S&P 500 has never lost ground over the following year when advancing volume was at least 85% of volume for two out of three days coming off a 52-week low, according to Jason Goepfert, the founder of Sundial Capital Research. Here’s another: The S&P 500 (SPX) closed higher on Wednesday for the first time since March after a day in which it gained at least 2%.

  • Bitcoin Is Soaring. 3 Signs the Rally Is Real and 25% Gains Are Ahead.

    Investors piled back into digital assets Wednesday amid a return of risk sentiment in wider markets.