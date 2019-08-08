How Much Are Zota Health Care Limited (NSE:ZOTA) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Zota Health Care Limited (NSE:ZOTA).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zota Health Care

Chairman Ketankumar Zota made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹17m worth of shares at a price of ₹181 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of ₹197. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Zota Health Care insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 515k shares worth ₹96m. While Zota Health Care insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Zota Health Care Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Zota Health Care insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought ₹5.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Zota Health Care insiders own about ₹3.4b worth of shares (which is 69% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Zota Health Care Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Zota Health Care. Nice! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.