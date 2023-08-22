Muchacho De Los Tacos and Aquas El Negro | KERN LIVING
Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he chats with the owners of Muchacho De Los Tacos and Aguas El Negro!
Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he chats with the owners of Muchacho De Los Tacos and Aguas El Negro!
Steve Kerr and Steve Nash are now both shareholders in Real Mallorca, which just started its third straight season in Spain’s top league this summer.
The late Trebek once referred to the "Jeopardy!" writers as "really sharp."
Is Trout's return too late for the Angels to make a postseason push?
Several years ago, I was chatting with a friend who'd become an investor about an idea I had for a startup. "That sounds like a solid lifestyle startup," they replied, "but most investors I know are only looking for billion-dollar companies." The fundamentals of venture capital explain why investors are on a perpetual unicorn hunt, but "even markets with a seemingly dominant player can support multiple winners," writes Rebecca Szkutak.
Hollywood studios will once again meet with striking writers — but the impact of the prolonged work stoppage is only just beginning.
At this year’s Monterey Car Week, electric vehicle maker Lucid was quietly creating some buzz with its EVs, recent price changes, and upcoming SUV.
Twitter/X rival Bluesky announced it will impose rate limits to improve its network stability and security, but assured users their posting experience would not be impacted. The move comes shortly after Bluesky saw a record high in traffic, thanks to X owner Elon Musk's announcement that the company formerly known as Twitter would be doing away with the "block" function, which sent users once again looking for a Twitter alternative. The issues were resolved later that day and Bluesky welcomed the new users by announcing it had set a new traffic record.
Tesla driver watches while FSD sends his Model 3 into a giant puddle. Driver ignores signs and safe driving behavior, now wants to sue.
You could use it to host your own murder mystery party.
A creator who goes by Random DIY Guy shared an easy trick to hang a new light fixture.
"You thought they were going to make a weight loss drug and I wasn't going to take it?"
Pulisic introduced himself to Serie A in style.
Seattle has taken over the third AL wild card and sits just 3 games back in the AL West.
Not all chargers are equal, nor are they easily found, which is where the EVCONN CCS to Tesla Adapter comes in.
Bama Rush once again took over TikTok in the month of August and some followers are digging deeper into the Pants Store many sorority rushers have referenced.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
With clear frontrunner and former President Donald Trump expected to skip the event, it's a chance for his rivals to stand out from the crowded pack.
2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Best of Show is a 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K.
There was plenty going on as usual -- with fintech investors sounding off, payments companies seeing big stock moves and much more. One other note, you can find Mary Ann on TechCrunch’s Equity podcast, which she co-hosts every Friday with Alex Wilhelm, including this episode that came out Friday. This past week, we saw two global payments companies release earnings with wildly different results.
Texas will require that Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) plugs be installed at new EV charging stations. Texas is home to Tesla.