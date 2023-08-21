Mudflow Shoots in the Air as Storm Hilary Floods Southern California

Tropical Storm Hilary brought heavy rain and flooding to Southern California on Sunday, August 20.

Footage from San Bernardino County shows a powerful mudflow affecting Oak Glen Road in Yucaipa.

Residents were warned to shelter in place and to avoid all unnecessary travel amid the heavy rain.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that three of its California climate stations reported record-breaking rainfall amounts for the entire month of August from Sunday’s rain alone. Credit: San Bernardino County Public Works via Storyful