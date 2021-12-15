Mud flows force evacuations in Southern California

Storyful
A band of showers moved across California’s Central Coast and eastern Los Angeles County on Tuesday, December 14, bringing strong winds and rain to the region, the National Weather Service said.This footage released by Orange County Public Works on Tuesday shows workers cleaning up eroded debris. “Our crews clearing mud and rocks from Silverado Canyon Rd, the same site of major mudslides in March this year in the Bond Fire area,” they wrote. The Bond Fire scorched 6,686 acres in December 2020.Some showers were expected to produce heavy rain, wind gusts, and lightning across parts of the county, creating hazardous road conditions and debris flow in recent burn areas, according to the NWS. Credit: Orange County Public Works via Storyful