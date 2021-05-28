Mud reveals secrets of when humans began to change planet

Victoria Gill - Science correspondent, BBC News
·5 min read

Scientists have been uncorking long, thin cylinders of soil from wetlands and riverbeds in an attempt to look back in time and understand the impact humans have had on nature. The results have made them radically rethink previous assumptions about when this started.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

"It's amazing - one of the most fascinating things," says Ondrejj Mottl.

The object of his fascination? Mud.

Dr Mottl and his colleagues have been extracting "mud cores" from the depths of lakes and wetlands. These long, tightly compacted cylinders of earth contain a record of exactly what grew in that soil when, going back millennia.

"They're our window to the past," says Dr Mottl, an ecologist based in Bergen, Norway.

Analysing these cores of mud, looking at the pollen that has settled in each layer, has brought an entirely new understanding of when human activity started changing vegetation.

Scientists had expected to see the first "signal" of human intervention a few centuries ago, when landscapes really started to transform during the Industrial Revolution. Pollen records from the mud core research have led them to radically readjust that assumption, and track our species' first impact on the natural world back to about 4,000 years ago.

It's a discovery that has major implications for the future of our forests and other natural landscapes.

The evidence for all these grand theories exists in the tiny grains of pollen that fell and settled in layer upon layer of mud over the centuries. By carefully extracting that mud, like a cork from a wine bottle, and analysing the "fossil pollen" at different depths, researchers were able to carbon date each mud layer to work out what grew, when.

Graphic: How a tube of mud revealed Africa&#39;s ancient past
Graphic: How a tube of mud revealed Africa's ancient past

But what exactly did they spot that led them to rethink theories about when man had started to impact nature? The team found in the mud an uptick in the rate of change - layer by layer - of pollen composition. Basically, each layer began to look more different from the other in terms of the plant pollen it contained.

The scientists chose to look back 18,000 years to capture the era time when the planet had started to emerge from the last ice age. Earth was defrosting, so almost every environment was changing.

"The last 10,000 years was - climate-wise - relatively stable, so [that's when] we're able to pick up the influence of humans," says Suzette Flantua, a global ecologist also at the University of Bergen, That influence started as soon as we - humans - began to clear wild vegetation to make space for ourselves, our crops and our livestock.

"We see that trend [in vegetation change] picking up at different points," says Dr Flantua. It's earlier in Asia and South America, and slightly later - about 2,000 years ago - in Europe.

According to many biologists and climate scientists, we are now in a period of the Earth's history that can be dubbed the Anthropocene - an epoch of human influence on our planet. More than three quarters of the Earth's land surface has been altered by human activity.

The mud core findings don't only change assumptions about the past. They also provide a valuable insight into where our planet's natural environment is heading.

The uptick in change, detected in that long-buried pollen, is continuing ever faster.

"We're going to continue to get that large scale human influence and on top of that there's climate change," says Dr Jonathan Overpeck, a climate scientist based at the University of Michigan.

It means, somewhat ironically, that if forests are to lock up as much carbon as possible and help us to minimise the impacts of climate change, we are going to have to intervene more in exactly how those forests grow.

While many conservationists support the protection of forests - leaving them alone and in tact to do their job of giving their wildlife a home and keeping lots of carbon locked away - we may have changed our planet so radically that forests will need some hands-on help simply to survive.

"There's some climate change already baked in," Dr Overpeck explains. "And most of the old trees in our forests were seedlings when it was cooler, so we need to put in seedlings that will thrive when it's warmer."

To protect forests from wildfires, which are also becoming more frequent and fiercer in warmer, drier climates, could require much more intensive forest management, too - removing smaller trees that provide that provide the "fine fuel" for wildfires.

Dr Overpeck suggests that, if we do this correctly, we could "farm forests for carbon" creating jobs at the same time.

What that will mean for biodiversity - the myriad plant and animal species that currently rely on the existing forest habitat - is much less clear and far more complicated to make a plan for. But the scientists combing through Earth's ancient pollen record say it could also guide how we protect and restore the natural habitats we have left.

"This is the critical thing," says Dr Mottl. "To know what we are trying to restore, to know what exactly is pristine wilderness - this is the most important thing. "Lots of national parks are trying to be wild and pristine, without knowing if what they are doing is returning a place to its natural state."

Rather than make assumptions based on what grows in a wild landscape now, the use of mud cores drills down to ask the Earth directly about its history. And until we have the information from nature itself, says Dr Mottl, we can't know if what we are doing for nature is for the best.

Follow Victoria on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • 22,000 rounds of ammunition found in San Jose shooter's home

    Officials said that the suspect "was prepared to use his firearms to take as many lives as he possibly could."

  • Biden Budget Request Revives Big Government With Higher Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden issued his first full budget proposal Friday, detailing his ambitions to dramatically expand the size and scope of the federal government with more than $6 trillion in spending over the coming fiscal year.Vast new spending would be paired with significant tax increases on corporations and the wealthy. But Congress controls the government’s purse strings, and with Republicans almost uniformly opposed to most of Biden’s spending and all of his tax increases, he and allied Democrats face difficulty enacting any of it into law.In more than 1,700 pages, the budget illustrates Biden’s uncompromising vision to restore the nation’s infrastructure, expand the social safety net and combat income inequality with some of the highest levels of federal spending of the postwar era.The president envisions dramatic funding increases to confront climate change and improve health care, paired with the president’s sweeping families and jobs plans unveiled over the opening months of his presidency. And the White House argues that while those investments might pile onto the federal debt in the early years, permanent changes to the tax code and economic growth will offset the costs in the long run.“It is a budget that reflects the fact that trickle-down economics has never worked, and that the best way to grow our economy is not from the top down, but from the bottom up and the middle out,” Biden said in a presidential message included in the document.The budget employs some methodology that Biden’s political opponents would consider gimmicks. Like his predecessors, the president uses convenient but politically unlikely assumptions about changes to the tax code to reduce projected deficits while simultaneously projecting modest inflation and a broad rebound in U.S. employment.The White House omitted some of the president’s trickier – and costlier – political ambitions, like offering a government-run plan for Americans buying health-care coverage. And even accounting for his least likely assumptions, Biden’s budget never balances, projecting annual deficits above $1.3 trillion for the next 10 years and national debt that hits $39 trillion, or 117% of annual economic output, by 2031.“I cannot imagine a worse thing for the economy than higher interest rates, higher inflation and higher taxes,” Senator Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, said of Biden’s proposal.The budget proposal also provides greater detail on how Biden’s previously announced jobs and families plans would be implemented, and how the administration envisions new changes to the tax code would work. Here are some of the key takeaways:Fight Against Climate Change Wins New Emphasis in ProposalBiden seeks to elevate climate change spending across federal agencies, part of a government-wide approach to the issue that represents a dramatic shift from the Trump administration. That includes asking Congress to infuse money into government climate programs as well as initiatives to help counter the threat with clean energy technology, zero-emission vehicles and increased energy efficiency.For instance, Biden seeks $1.7 billion to help bolster the energy efficiency of homes, schools and federal buildings, with some efforts specifically aimed at weatherizing low-income housing. More than $10 billion -- a roughly 30% increase over the current fiscal year -- would be dedicated to clean energy innovation outside the Defense Department.The budget seeks at least $7.4 billion to buy electric vehicles for the federal fleet and the charging stations they will need over the next decade, including $2.4 billion for the U.S. Postal Service.The Postal Service in February said Oshkosh Corp. had won a $6 billion contract for tens of thousands of mail-delivery vans, and initially said only 10% of the fleet would be electric. The award bypassed fledgling electric-vehicle specialist Workhorse Group Inc., and it set off complaints from lawmakers about buying a fleet that uses polluting technology.Other efforts -- such as $617 million sought for military installations -- would help fortify U.S. government buildings against rising seas, more intense storms and other effects of climate change.Overall, the Biden administration eyes more than $36 billion in spending to address climate change, which the White House says would represent a $14 billion increase over fiscal 2021.The Environmental Protection Agency, whose budget has declined by nearly a third over the past decade, would get $11.2 billion -- a roughly 21% increase -- and would be able to hire more workers, with a 7.4% projected gain in employment at the agency.Biden also is asking for more money for foreign climate aid, though his request for a $1.2 billion payment to the United Nations Green Climate Fund falls far short of what the U.S. has pledged and what activists have said is necessary. Six years ago, the U.S. pledged to pay $3 billion to the fund that helps developing nations shift to clean energy and deal with the impacts of climate change, but only a third of that was sent before former President Donald Trump halted payments.Revenue Boosted Through Retroactive Capital Gains Tax HikeOn the tax front, the biggest surprise in Biden’s proposal is that he assumes an increase in the capital gains rate would be retroactive to April 2021. This would prevent wealthy people from quickly selling off their assets before the end of the year to avoid the hike. Most of the other increases, if approved by Congress, would start on Jan. 1, 2022, according a senior administration official.Biden’s budget proposes to roll back most of the Trump cuts on the corporate and international side of the tax code, including bringing the corporate rate back to 28% and the top individual rate back to 39.6%.The proposal allows many temporary Trump tax cuts for individuals and families to simply expire, as they’re already slated to do after the year 2025. But doing so amounts to something of a budgetary gimmick, as it allows Biden to bank the savings from higher tax rates snapping back in place on families making less than $400,000 per year -- something he’s vowed not to let happen.The budget does not address the state and local tax deduction, which may disappoint moderate Democrats from high-tax states that have pushed the White House to expand the deduction that Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul restricted to $10,000.Big Spending Increases for Health CareBiden would strengthen aid for existing health insurance programs, expand public health funding, and advance policies like a government-run insurance plan for people buying their own coverage, the so-called “public option,” that Republicans and some moderate Democrats oppose.It includes proposals to let people enroll in Medicare, the health program for the elderly and disabled, at age 60 rather than 65 and to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices. Those policies, favored by progressive Democrats, lack support from the party’s moderates in Congress.Biden proposes to create a federal “Medicaid-like” insurance option in states that haven’t expanded eligibility for Medicaid programs for the poor. The budget calls for extending aid to lower premiums for people buying Affordable Care Act health plans, a policy enacted in the American Rescue Plan that is scheduled to expire in 2022.Yet Biden doesn’t actually account for the cost of sweeping new health-care changes in the budget, instead simply asking Congress to act. That’s drawn the ire of some progressive Democrats, who suggest the omission from the budget is evidence the programs aren’t a priority for Biden.His budget also contains no concrete plan to address long-term funding shortfalls for Social Security or a trust fund for Medicare despite campaign pledges to ensure those programs remain solvent.Last year, the trustees of the two entitlements projected Medicare’s Part A trust fund, which pays for hospital care, would be insolvent by 2026 --but the Congressional Budget Office says the coronavirus pandemic accelerated that time line to 2024. Social Security is projected to no longer pay full benefits after 2035.Biden proposes a 23% increase in discretionary funding for the Department of Health and Human Services, to $134 billion for 2022. It’s among the largest increases, both in dollars and percentage terms, for any department in Biden’s budget.That includes $8.7 billion in discretionary funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a new $6.5 billion Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health to focus on medical breakthroughs in areas like cancer and Alzheimer’s. The new agency would be housed within the National Institutes for Health. Other public health priorities include addressing the opioid epidemic, gun violence, and HIV.The budget also proposes to remove many prohibitions against federal spending for abortions, known as the Hyde Amendment.“Budgets are a statement of values. President Biden’s budget proposes to end the harmful Hyde amendment — making clear that federal law should support everyone’s ability to access health care, including safe, legal abortion, in this country,” Planned Parenthood Action said in a statement, adding it’s now up to Congress to end restrictions on abortion like Hyde.More Foreign Aid, Refocusing Immigration AgenciesBiden’s budget calls for keeping spending at the Department of Homeland Security at the same level as enacted in 2021, $54.9 billion, but intends to use that money in part to “implement a fair, orderly, and humane immigration system,” OMB said. That includes $345 million for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to address their backlog of naturalization and asylum cases. It also increases the funding of the Executive Office for Immigration Review by 21% to $891 million with the goal of hiring 100 new immigration judges to reduce court backlogs.The budget also tracks with Biden’s commitment to increase foreign aid that was slashed by Trump. It includes $10 billion in humanitarian assistance for refugees, conflict victims and other vulnerable people abroad, plus $861 million for addressing the causes of migration from Central America to the U.S.At the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development, global health programs would get an $855 million boost to $10.1 billion as the administration seeks to help countries address damage from the pandemic. In addition, the budget for the office handling refugee admissions would see funding more than double to $550 million after the Biden administration said it would reverse Trump-era restrictions on refugee resettlement.The State Department request also seeks approval to offer 8,000 visas for Afghans who helped U.S. forces and diplomats and could be at risk of retaliation from the Taliban once the American military leaves by Sept. 11. That’s twice the number of visas sought in previous budgets.Biden seeks $1.6 billion to counter domestic terrorism, which is an increase of about $101 million. Of that, $45 million would be dedicated for FBI domestic terrorism investigations.The budget also seeks more than $2 billion to combat violent crime and gun violence. A new community violence intervention program would be funded at $100 million.Antitrust Enforcement Would Get New FundingCompetition watchdogs would get additional funding for staff increases as they prosecute two major monopoly cases against U.S. technology companies.The Justice Department’s antitrust division’s budget would increase 9% to $201 million. The department wants to hire 38 new attorneys in the division, a 10% increase, which officials say is needed to investigate mergers and continue an investigation of tech platforms that began two years ago. The division is prosecuting a monopoly lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.’s Google.The Federal Trade Commission’s budget would increase 11% to $390 million. The funding would provide for 110 new employees, many of which would go to the agency’s competition bureau, which is in litigation against Facebook Inc. in a case that seeks to break up the company for alleged antitrust violations.Funds for Amtrak, Addressing Racial Disparities in Highway ConstructionThe U.S. passenger rail operator Amtrak -- which Biden used to commute to his Delaware home when he was a senator -- would get a 35% increase, to $2.7 billion, to improve tracks and stations, and upgrade maintenance, as part of the ambitious spending plan for transportation and infrastructure.The hefty increase for Amtrak is matched by $625 million in new grants to modernize rail corridors. In addition to traditional work on highways and bridges, the administration’s plan includes huge spending for a wide variety of programs, including redressing racial disparities in previous highway construction.An additional $24 billion is earmarked for urban projects through 2026 in an attempt to redress damage done by earlier highway construction that divided or displaced poor and minority neighborhoods, and what it calls “transformational” projects to make communities more livable.White House Emphasizes Long-Term PayoffThe White House has framed the budget as a multi-year document, downplaying any one-year snapshot and instead emphasizing the long-term impact.In 2030 -- or the ninth year of its forecast, when Biden will be out of office -- the budget projects that his proposed changes to the tax code will begin reining in baseline deficits. Before that, his new spending grows deficits while new revenue -- such as a proposed increase in corporate taxes -- ramps up. By 2030, new revenue begins to exceed new proposed spending.“The president has proposed a comprehensive tax plan to offset these investments by asking corporations and wealthy individuals to shoulder their fair share of the tax burden,” said Cecilia Rouse, chairwoman of the Council of Economic Advisers. “It is imperative that this country makes up for decades of underinvestment.”Biden’s team has downplayed deficit concerns, saying that the real interest cost of servicing the debt, or the payments adjusted for inflation, are negative and remain at or below 0.5% of the total economy.Biden’s proposed spending remains relatively flat through 2024 -- rising to $6.2 trillion from $6 trillion in fiscal 2022. It then accelerates in the following years, rising as high as $8.2 trillion in 2031.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Humans could live to 150, say scientists

    Human beings could potentially live to be 150 years old, scientists have concluded in a groundbreaking new study. However, any hopes Silicon Valley billionaires might have of making themselves immortal were dashed. Researchers said 150 was the "absolute limit" any healthy human body would be able to sustain. Thousands of volunteers in the US and UK contributed data to the study which looked at both blood samples and daily step counts, which were collected using an iPhone app. Scientists measured how long it takes the body to recover from stresses, analysing blood cell counts and daily step numbers. Recovery times deteriorated with age. Using artificial intelligence they were able to measure the lessening "resilience" of the body, and extrapolate the changes over time to the point where it would cease to have any resilience. Heather Whitson, director of the Duke University Center for the Study of Aging, who was not involved in the study, told Scientific American: "They are asking the question of 'What’s the longest life that could be lived by a human complex system if everything else went really well, and it’s in a stress-free environment?’" In doing so the study established a "pace of ageing" which could be used to predict the outer limit of what was possible. Read more: Human ageing process biologically reversed in world first

  • Trade Alert: The President Of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT), L. Thomson, Has Just Spent CA$291k Buying 4.6% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Finning International Inc. ( TSE:FTT ) should definitely note that the President, L...

  • Kirk Cousins ranked as NFL’s 7th-best deep passer of 2020

    Cousins put up career numbers in 2020, although the Vikings won just seven games.

  • Aaron Gordon with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 05/27/2021

  • Body of hiker missing for 10 days found in Joshua Tree desert, officials say

    A family member dropped him off at the park to hike alone.

  • Couple with Dyslexia Surprise Staff of Bookstore — Their First-Date Spot! — After Getting Married

    "We both love local bookshops, sitting in and having a cup of coffee. It felt only right to include it on our wedding day," said Janine Shuter

  • Al Pacino Acquits Himself in an Awful Courtroom Drama About the First American Woman Accused of Treason

    Review: "American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally" doesn't just feel like a cheap tax shelter — it looks like it was actually shot in one.

  • After San Jose shooting: Confirm new ATF chief to police the gun industry and save lives

    Break the gun lobby’s stranglehold on the ATF and allow it to protect Americans. It needs money, freedom to do its work, and an experienced director.

  • DHS warns law enforcement of rise in antisemitic attacks

    The Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about increasing attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions, prompted at least in part by the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

  • Caregiving for a spouse with Alzheimer’s? You may face a higher risk of dementia

    In the introduction to his new book, Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta makes an alarming claim. More than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with dementia. According to Gupta, a neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent, they’re more likely to suffer later for sacrificing now.

  • 10 winners of a Milky Way photo contest show our galaxy lighting up the sky

    The winners of Capture the Atlas' "Milky Way Photographer of the Year" contest showcase our galaxy in the sky over stunning settings.

  • 86-year-old pedophile priest loses Australian court appeal

    An 86-year-old pedophile former Catholic priest came a step closer to deportation to Ireland when a court on Friday upheld a decision to strip him of his Australian citizenship. Finian Egan has been fighting a five-year legal battle against former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s decision to cancel his citizenship over the defrocked priest’s criminal record. Egan initially won an appeal in 2016 in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, a court that reviews government decisions.

  • Mets-Braves game postponed due to a forecast of heavy rain.

    The game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves was postponed due to a forecast of rain on Friday night. The decision was made more than two hours before the first pitch with up to two inches of rain expected. The scheduled starters for Friday — the Mets’ Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.05 ERA) and the Braves’ Ian Anderson (4-1, 2.82 ERA) — were pushed back to Saturday.

  • Report: Jaguars pursuing Seahawks assistant Nick Sorensen for special teams coordinator

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are pursuing Seattle Seahawks secondary coach Nick Sorensen as an option to fill their special teams coordinator position, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Sorensen has spent the last eight seasons as an assistant coach on the Seahawks staff. He started with the team as an assistant special teams coach under Brian [more]

  • Biden administration backs Alaska oil drilling project approved under Trump

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration defended on Wednesday a proposed ConocoPhillips oil development in Alaska, backing the drilling project which was approved under the administration of former President Donald Trump. "A Wednesday filing by the U.S. Department of Justice continues to defend a 2020 Record of Decision for the Willow Project in the National Petroleum Reserve – Alaska (NPR-A)" a spokesman of the U.S. Interior Department said in an email.

  • Melbourne lockdown: Fears over outbreak sparks restrictions

    The Australian state of Victoria shuts down again as a fresh outbreak in the capital fuels anxiety.

  • Meaningful Bible Verses About Freedom

    So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’