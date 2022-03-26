China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities officially confirmed Saturday that there were no survivors in the crash of a China Eastern 737-800 earlier this week with 132 people on board.

The announcement by an official of the Civil Aviation Administration of China at a late-night news conference was followed by a brief moment of silence. Investigators have identified 120 of the victims through DNA analysis, state media reported.

The flight from the city of Kunming in southwestern China was flying at 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) on Monday when it suddenly nosedived into a mountainous area, shortly before it would have started its descent to the airport in Guangzhou, a provincial capital and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong on China’s southeastern coast.

Construction excavators dug into the crash site Saturday in the search for wreckage, remains and the second black box. Searchers found the cockpit voice recorder on Wednesday but have yet to find the flight data recorder.

Workers wearing knee-high rubber boots used shovels and other hand tools to sift through the earthen slopes in a 20-meter- (65-foot-) deep pit left by the plane. Debris and other items were collected in dozens of rectangular, mud-stained plastic containers.

Pumps were used to drain water as muddy conditions in the rainy Guangxi region hampered the search. One excavator stopped working after getting partially stuck, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The cause of the crash remained a mystery. An air traffic controller tried to contact the pilots several times after seeing the plane’s altitude drop sharply but got no reply, officials have said.

Authorities said that forensic and criminal investigation experts had confirmed the identities of 114 passengers and six crew members.

China Eastern, one of China’s four major airlines, and its subsidiaries have grounded all of their 737-800 aircraft, a total of 223 planes. The carrier said the grounding was a precaution, not a sign there was anything wrong.

This story has been corrected to say the crash was in the Guangxi region, not in Guizhou.

  • China confirms all on board China Eastern plane died in crash

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China confirmed late on Saturday that all 132 passengers and crew on a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week had died. Flight MU5735 was travelling from the southwestern city of Kunming to the port city of Guangzhou on Monday when it plummeted from cruising altitude to crash in a heavily forested area of Guangxi region. Speaking to reporters on Saturday night, Hu Zhenjiang, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), confirmed that there were no signs of life from the crash site and all 123 passengers and 9 crew members had been killed, state media said.

  • All passengers on crashed Chinese plane are dead: officials

    Chinese officials confirmed on Saturday the death of all 132 passengers who were onboard the China Eastern Airlines flight that crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday as they continue a frantic search to determine what caused the tragic accident.Chinese state media outlet China Daily reported the deaths of 123 passengers and nine crew members on the Boeing 737-800 plane, citing confirmation from the country's Civil Aviation...

  • China confirms no survivors from Eastern Airlines crash

    STORY: China on Saturday (March 26) confirmed that all 132 passengers and crew on board a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week had died.Flight MU5735 was traveling at cruising altitude from the southwestern city of Kunming to the port city of Guangzhou last Monday when it plummeted into a heavily wooded area.There had been little hope of finding any survivors. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the deputy director of China’s Civil Aviation Administration confirmed that there were no signs of life from the crash site and that all 123 passengers and 9 crew members had been killed, state media said.The search team had earlier said it had identified DNA from 120 of the people on board.The cause of the crash is not yet known.The black box cockpit voice recorder was found on Wednesday and has been sent to Beijing for examination by experts.The search crew is still looking for the second black box, or flight data recorder.It has been digging for plane parts in heavy mud both by hand and with machinery.An official said that no key compounds from common explosives have been detected in the crash debris.

  • Chinese foreign minister visits Nepal to shore up ties

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met top Nepalese officials during a three-day trip over the weekend, which comes just weeks after Nepal's parliament approved a contentious half-billion-dollar aid grant from the United States. Wang arrived in Nepal on Friday and held talks with his counterpart, Narayan Khadga, and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday. China has been pushing its Belt and Road Initiative to invest in development projects in Nepal.

  • EXPLAINER: What's next in China Eastern plane crash probe?

    Even after the finding of the two “black boxes,” it may be a long time before investigators figure out what caused a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 to nosedive into the ground last week, killing all 132 people aboard

  • Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

    Firefighters taking part in the search found the flight data recorder on a mountain slope about 130 feet from the point of impact.

  • China: No survivors in plane crash with 132 aboard

    None of the 132 passengers aboard a China Eastern flight that crashed earlier this week survived, Chinese officials confirmed Saturday, per the AP. Driving the news: While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, authorities have so far used DNA analysis to identify the remains of 114 passengers and six crew members aboard the flight at the time, AP writes, citing Chinese Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The plane, which was a six-ye

  • All 132 people aboard a plane that crashed into a mountain in southern China are dead, officials say

    Authorities have so far identified 120 of the 132 people aboard, and are examining one of the black boxes containing the cockpit voice recorder.

  • China plane crash: All 132 passengers and crew dead, officials confirm

    Rescue teams have found both black boxes at the site of the plane crash in Guangxi.

