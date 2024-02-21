Mudslide closes Highway 150 near Steckel park north of Santa Paula

An active mudslide on Highway 150 at Bridge Road, north of Santa Paula, has closed the route indefinitely, officials said Wednesday.

There is no estimated day or time the route may reopen, said Michael Comeaux, a spokesman for the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, early Wednesday afternoon.

Comeaux described the slide as "huge." When crews have hauled material away, additional mud comes down the hillside and recovers the roadway, he said.

Photos taken before dawn show a large mass spreading across both lanes. The slide is at Bridge Road, north of city limits.

Calls for service came in around 7:15 a.m., county officials said.

The highway has been closed in both directions, shutting a key route between Santa Paula and Ojai. As of early afternoon, the closure ran from Mupu Road, near the entrance to Steckel Park, to around Stonegate Road in Santa Paula, Caltrans said.

Separately, an unrelated slide further north on the 150, south of Thomas Aquinas College, has reduced the two-lane stretch to a single lane with a flagger alternating traffic. There, an ongoing slide at the Santa Paula Creek crossing has caused problems since Friday night, when it closed the route for a time.

County officials issued an evacuation warning for seven structures, primarily due to potential difficulties getting in and out, said Patrick Maynard, director of the Ventura County Office of Emergency Services.

The homes weren't at immediate risk from the mudflow, Maynard said. But authorities don't want anyone getting stuck if they have to get out in an emergency.

Some 73 customers of Southern California Edison were without power due to the landslide, the utility's outage map showed.

Maynard said the mudslide had "severely compromised" some power poles. Caltrans crews were working to put up temporary poles, he said.

