Mudslide damages homes, prompts evacuations in Studio City

A mudslide caused significant damage to two homes and prompted officials to evacuate a Studio City neighborhood overnight.

The slide was reported around 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 11900 block of Lockridge Road.

Firefighters helped evacuate all nine homes on Lockridge, getting 16 residents and their pets out of the area after the slide sent large rocks, mud, fences, garbage cans and even what looked like a refrigerator onto the street.

Damage is seen from a mudslide in Studio City on Feb. 4, 2024.

Video showed heavy equipment was brought into the area to begin removing some of the debris from the roadway.

The Department of Building and Safety was at the scene Sunday night to evaluate the situation.

The two damaged homes were considered uninhabitable and have been red-tagged.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Southern California Gas Company officials were also there accessing the impacted utilities.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

It was unclear when residents would be allowed back into the evacuated homes.

Live updates: ‘Worst’ of the storm moves into Southern California

The incident comes as a potent atmospheric river storm slammed the region Sunday night.

Several inches of rain are expected to continue to fall on the region over the next two days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.