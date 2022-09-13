Mudslides cause damage in Southern California

Storyful

King Charles III and the Queen Consort visited Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday, September 13, according to the Royal Family, as crowds gathered to pay their respects to the late queen and greet the new king.Charles was officially proclaimed king of the United Kingdom on Saturday, after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday. The king and queen consort have since been touring the UK in mourning.The king met with Belfast leaders and attended a service at St Anne’s Cathedral for the queen during the visit.Video posted by Chris Graham on Tuesday shows crowds cheering as the royal motorcade passes in Belfast. In the footage, someone yells, “Come on, Charlie, give us a wave.” Graham joked, “Does that count as heckling the king?”The queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, in London. Credit: Chris Graham via Storyful