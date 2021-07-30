Mudslides force more than 100 to spend night on highway

FILE - Int his Thursday, July 22, 2021, file photo, Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to clear mud and debris from the eastbound deck of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, Colo., near Bair Ranch after a flash flood. Authorities say about 20 people spent the night inside a highway tunnel along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon after rain over an area burned by a wildfire once again triggered mudslides in Western Colorado. The people were caught in their vehicles Thursday night, July 29, 2021 and it took crews nine hours to carve out a path through the mud to reach them about 6:30 a.m. Friday. (Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent via AP, File)
·2 min read

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — More than 100 people had to spend the night on a highway, including nearly 30 who took refuge in a tunnel, after rain over an area burned by a wildfire once again triggered mudslides in western Colorado, authorities said Friday.

The people were caught with their vehicles on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday night. Those in the tunnel were stuck for about nine hours until crews could carve out a path through the mud to reach them about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Garfield County Sheriff's Office spokesman Walt Stowe said.

The tunnel serves as a 24-hour operations center for the Colorado Department of Transportation, so it is relatively well-lit and has telephones, Stowe said. No injuries were reported.

The transportation department has accounted for 108 people, including 29 in the tunnel, who were stuck on the highway overnight.

Glenwood Canyon has cliffs towering up to 2,000 feet (610 meters) above the Colorado River, making it prone to rockslides and mudslides. In recent weeks, rain over the area burned by a wildfire last summer has triggered frequent slides, resulting in closures of I-70, Colorado's main east-west highway. Those closures have mostly occurred before the storm moves in, to prevent people from being trapped.

On Thursday, the canyon had temporarily closed earlier in the day as one storm cell approached but had reopened by the time a second storm cell moved in, which led to the vehicles and their passengers getting trapped, Stowe said.

Transportation officials say the section of interstate is expected to be closed through the weekend because of the significant cleanup underway and because of heavy rain in the forecast.

“Because the National Weather Service has placed this area back under a Flash Flood Watch, there is a limited window of time to move all abandoned vehicles to safety,” the transportation department said in a news release.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • George Clooney helps to clear debris after floods hit Lake Como

    The actor owns a luxurious holiday home in the area.

  • After mudslide, narcos help priest build new town

    When back-to-back hurricanes caused a mudslide that destroyed the village of La Reina, Friar Leopoldo Serrano feared survivors would join the Honduran exodus to the United States. So, he took a leap of faith to get land for a new town. (July 30)

  • Heat wave sweeps Pacific Northwest, U.S. Southeast

    The temperature in Spokane, Washington, could climb to 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9° C) on Friday, tying a record high from 1929, while Lewiston, Idaho, could see a near-record of 108 F, National Weather Service forecaster Bob Oravec said. High-temperature records were shattered across the Pacific Northwest last month when a days-long heat wave killed hundreds of people and paralyzed a region accustomed to temperate summers, and where many residents do not have air conditioning.

  • Invasive, wormlike amphibians found in Florida

    A wormlike, invasive amphibian species was discovered in South Florida, scientists reported this week.

  • Watch: This Gas-Powered Shelby GT500 Just Beat Tesla’s Fastest EV in a Drag Race

    It's fun to watch two 1,000 hp speed demons rocketing down the track.

  • Missing Cockapoo Miraculously Found After Spending a Month Lost in a Colorado Forest

    Bella the dog proves the old adage true: where there's a will, there's a way.

  • Homes lose water as wells run dry in drought-ravaged basin

    Judy and Jim Shanks know the exact date their home’s well went dry — June 24. Since then, their life has been an endless cycle of imposing on relatives for showers and laundry, hauling water to feed a small herd of cattle and desperately waiting for a local well-drilling company to make it to their name on a monthslong wait list. The couple's well is among potentially hundreds that have dried up in recent weeks in an area near the Oregon-California border suffering through a historic drought, leaving homes with no running water just a few months after the federal government shut off irrigation to hundreds of the region's farmers for the first time ever.

  • Dangerous B.C. air quality is among the worst on the planet

    Hundreds of wildfires in B.C. and a stagnant atmospheric pattern are contributing to hazardous air quality.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn tried to carry a gun onto a flight at NC airport in February

    A recording of the incident has been released by a group trying to oust him from office.

  • Police Shootings Continue Despite Protests, Reform Promises and the Pandemic. Cops Are Using Crime Victim Laws to Shield Their Identities

    Despite a seemingly unending wave of anti-police violence protests, a pandemic that unfortunately also often seems unending and calls for police reform by politicians, activists and community members, fatal police shootings continue on a daily basis. To add insult to injury, a number of police departments across the nation are invoking laws meant to protect the identities of crime victims in order to shield the identities of cops involved in deadly shootings.

  • Columbia man dies after he and wife are struck by lightning during Florida vacation

    The family’s church is accepting donations and the Fireflies are holding an auction to benefit the family.

  • Alligator lounging in homeowner’s hot tub gets fished out by Texas cop, video shows

    While taking the gator into custody, one officer tells the reptile, “You’re so pretty, I’m gonna name you Emma.”

  • This Video of Queen Elizabeth Saying ‘Nah’ Has the Internet Going Wild

    Queen Elizabeth may have a ton of royal rules and protocols ﻿for the family to...

  • Pilot recalls sudden, chaotic shipwreck off Georgia coast

    When the giant cargo ship began to tip over off the Georgia coast, harbor pilot Jonathan Tennant found himself on his side, screaming orders in the darkness while flying debris that felt like gravel pelted him. After much of the Golden Ray slipped into the sea, crew members feared they would perish if they stayed on the ship — but they also could die if they attempted perilous climbs and dangerous leaps to reach the ocean. Tennant and about two dozen crew members on board were rescued and survived.

  • California wildfire flares but within line crews have built

    California’s largest wildfire so far this year was flaring up Friday but it was because the flames were chewing through unburned islands of vegetation within a perimeter that firefighters have built, authorities said. The Dixie Fire covered 376 square miles (974 square kilometers) in the mountains of Northern California where 42 homes and other buildings have been destroyed and more than 10,000 are still threatened. The vegetation burning inside the fire on Thursday produced a huge “fire cloud," towering columns of smoke and ash that can pose a danger to firefighters.

  • The US and China both have their eyes on a country at the heart of the Indo-Pacific

    Straddling the Indian and Pacific oceans, Indonesia is in some ways "the soft underbelly of this most crucial region right now," one expert said.

  • Packers LT David Bakhtiari gave Aaron Rodgers a spiffy new ride

    David Bakhtiari finally got Aaron Rodgers his Aston Martin Vanquish. Well, kind of.

  • NHRA Abandons Cradle of Drag Racing, Shifts From Southern California Base

    Del Worsham, Alexis DeJoria Wax Nostalgic About Swashbuckling Vibe of Bygone Era

  • 2022 Chevy COPO Camaro Revealed with 9.4-Liter, 572-Cubic-Inch V-8

    Chevy has released the latest version of its drag-racing special, fitting it with either a colossal 572-cubic-inch big block V-8 or smaller, but still large, LS-based motors.

  • Desalination advances in CA, environmentalists fret

    This desalination plant in Carlsbad, California - the largest in the Western Hemisphere - produces 50 million gallons of drinking water daily… enough for 400 thousand homes in San Diego County.And now, as Western states face an epic drought, Poseidon Water - which operates the plant - could soon get approval to build another desalination plant… this time, near a power plant in Huntington Beach.And environmentalists aren’t happy about it."It's great to be water independent, and we should be striving for that. But we should be doing it in a responsible way. And desalinated water is not the way to go.”Andrea Leon-Grossmann is with the ocean conservation group Azul.“This is the most expensive way to source water, it's the most energy intensive way to do it. And the way it decimates the ocean, both by the intake and by how we're dumping brine back into the ocean, is really, it should be the last resort, not the first way for sourcing water.”Desalination - at its most basic - removes salt water from ocean water, making it fresh and drinkable.But the intake method is problematic, according to environmentalists, who say that tiny organisms such as larvae and plankton get killed in the process.Poseidon is now required to add finer intake screens to protect more fish. Poseidon - which has been trying to build the Huntington plant for 22 years and some $100 million has been spent navigating state regulations - insists the new project will actually help the environment. VP of Poseidon Water, Scott Maloni:“In the case of Huntington Beach, the total quantity of impact would be no more than 0.02 percent of the plankton at risk of being entrained. There's no threatened or endangered species that are at risk, and the mitigation that's in place will ensure that the project will be a net environmental benefit, by producing more habitat that will be impacted by the operation of the facility.”A regional water board has approved a permit for the project on condition that the company increase its commitment to rehabilitate a nearby wetlands reserve and build an artificial reef. There is one last major regulatory hurdle; the California Coastal Commission, which is expected to vote before the end of the year.Despite the opposition from conservationists, the company feels confident enough to talk of breaking ground by the end of 2022 on the $1.4 billion plant that would produce tens of millions of gallons of drinking water daily… Much needed good news for communities struggling with the ravages of drought.For Poseidon’s Scott Maloni, it’s a no brainer… telling Reuters: The Pacific Ocean is the largest reservoir in the world and it's always full.