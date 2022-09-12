Mudslides trap two dozen cars north of Los Angeles
More than 50 people were rescued after mudslides trapped at least 24 cars in a mountainous Lake Hughes area north of Los Angeles on Sunday. (Sept. 12)
A tropical storm off the Pacific Coast brought cooler temperatures and much needed rain to Southern California on Saturday, ending a scorching heat wave and easing fears that a massive wildfire could threaten more residents. Officials had warned that high winds from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay could fan the flames of the Fairview Fire, which as of Friday had consumed about 27,000 acres in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, and was only 5% contained. Heavy rain from the storm, meanwhile, raised the possibility of flash flooding and mudslides.
Over 50 people were rescued over the weekend after getting trapped in mudslides triggered by the remnants of Hurricane Kay in Southern California.
The southbound side of Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake will remain closed while crews attempt to get the drivers out of the road.
A mudslide in the Lake Hughes area left about 50 people stranded in their cars.
Authorities rescued dozens of drivers Sunday evening after their vehicles became stuck in a mudslide in the Lake Hughes area, according to authorities.
