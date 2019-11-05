Has Muehlhan AG (ETR:M4N) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly?

Today we'll look at Muehlhan AG (ETR:M4N) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Muehlhan:

0.12 = €12m ÷ (€170m - €70m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Muehlhan has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Muehlhan's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Muehlhan's ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Construction industry. Independently of how Muehlhan compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Muehlhan currently has an ROCE of 12%, compared to its ROCE of 6.9% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how Muehlhan's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Muehlhan's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Muehlhan has total assets of €170m and current liabilities of €70m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 41% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Muehlhan's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On Muehlhan's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. There might be better investments than Muehlhan out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.