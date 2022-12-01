Muehlhan AG's (ETR:M4N) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

Muehlhan's (ETR:M4N) stock up by 2.3% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Muehlhan's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Muehlhan is:

15% = €10m ÷ €67m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Muehlhan's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Muehlhan's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 7.6% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Muehlhan was able to see a decent growth of 9.8% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Muehlhan's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 0.06%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Muehlhan fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Muehlhan Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Muehlhan's high three-year median payout ratio of 170% suggests that the company is paying out more to its shareholders than what it is making. However, this hasn't really hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier. It would still be worth keeping an eye on that high payout ratio, if for some reason the company runs into problems and business deteriorates. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Muehlhan by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Muehlhan has paid dividends over a period of seven years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 100% over the next three years. However, Muehlhan's future ROE is expected to decline to 5.6% despite the expected decline in its payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be steering the foreseen decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Muehlhan has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth, which was likely due to its high ROE. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining hardly any of its profits. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

