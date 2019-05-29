Mueller's first remarks stuck to the facts, refocused attention on Russia, rekindled impeachment talk

WASHINGTON — He appeared a bit thinner, more stooped at the shoulders. When he spoke, there was a perceptible rasp.

Perhaps it was age or the two years he has spent away from the television cameras, allowing the results of an extraordinary investigation into Russian election interference and efforts to obstruct it by a sitting president to speak for themselves. But Robert Mueller’s surprise appearance at the Justice Department Wednesday — apart from the public spectacle of it — was vintage Mueller.

Like he did for 12 years as FBI director, Mueller offered only the facts. Yet when he was finished talking 10 minutes after walking alone to the stage of a briefing room at the Justice Department's headquarters, his first public words seemed land with more weight than the text of his 448-page report released last month.

While Mueller did not stray from the report’s principle findings on Wednesday, he appeared to refocus wandering public attention on some of its most sobering conclusions. His remarks rekindled calls for Trump's impeachment among Democrats in the House and those vying to replace him in 2020.

It has been two months since Mueller completed his investigation, and Washington's response since then has been scattershot. Democrats in Congress have launched wide-ranging investigations and some have called for Trump's impeachment. The Justice Department, meanwhile, has chosen to delve into an unusual examination of the origins of the special counsel’s inquiry, specifically whether the government abused its surveillance authority when monitoring Trump campaign associates. And Trump, claiming vindication, has accused some of those who investigated him of treason.

With that political fog as a backdrop, Mueller offered a pointed defense of the special counsel's chief findings, from the the "concerted attack on our political system" waged by the Russian military to his office's deep dive into whether Trump sought to derail the investigation into possible coordination between his campaign and Russia.

"The matters we investigated were of paramount importance," Mueller said, closely adhering to a nearly four-page written statement. "It was critical for us to obtain full and accurate information from every person we questioned. When a subject of an investigation obstructs that investigation or lies to investigators, it strikes at the core of the government's effort to find the truth and hold wrongdoers accountable."

What is more, Mueller seemed intent Wednesday on offering the fullest accounting yet of perhaps the most controversial aspect of the special counsel's report: the decision not to bring charges against the president while also not clearing him of criminal conduct.

"If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that," Mueller said, adding that investigators were essentially blocked by long-standing Justice Department policy that prohibits the criminal prosecution of sitting presidents.

"A president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office. That is unconstitutional. Even if the charge is kept under seal and hidden from public view–that too is prohibited...Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider."

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 29: Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks away from the podium after making a statement about the Russia investigation on May 29, 2019 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC. Mueller said that he is stepping down as special counsel and that the report he gave to the attorney general is his last words on the subject. More

Then Mueller, speaking to reporters and an array of television cameras, reminded Congress of its own power, referring to a conclusion contained on page 171 of the April report examining possible obstruction.

"The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing," Mueller said, in a reference to impeachment. "It would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of an actual charge."