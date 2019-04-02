Mueller's Mystery Grand Jury Company Name to Remain Under Wraps

(Bloomberg) -- The name of a mystery foreign government-owned company cited for contempt after spurning Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury subpoena, will remain under seal for the time being, a Washington federal judge ruled on Monday.

Citing prosecutors’ March 27 revelation that the grand jury investigation initiated by Mueller is "continuing robustly," and the company’s stated desire that its identity remain secret, Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell denied a request by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the press that the business’s name be revealed.

Mueller Grand Jury Work Is Continuing ‘Robustly,’ U.S. Says (2)

Howell directed the company and prosecutors to confer and tell her by May 1 which of more than a dozen briefs and transcripts from hearings over the company’s noncompliance can be made public with appropriate redactions.

