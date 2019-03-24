Mueller did not find Trump campaign conspired with Russia, attorney general says





Special counsel Robert Mueller found that neither Donald Trump nor any of his aides colluded with Russia during the 2016 election, according to letter delivered to Congress on Sunday by the US attorney general.

The letter from William Barr also revealed Mueller was unable to draw a conclusion “one way or the other” on whether Trump or anyone in the White House obstructed justice during the investigation.

Barr quoted directly from Mueller’s report which states, with regards to obstruction: “While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Mueller has filed no further indictments following an almost two year-long investigation that has seen some of Trump’s closest advisers criminally prosecuted and convicted.

The first page of William Barr’s letter. Photograph: HANDOUT/Reuters

As Mueller was unable to draw a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, it was left to Barr and deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, both appointed by Trump, to decide not to pursue charges.

Barr described the evidence for obstruction as “not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction-of-justice offense”. Furthermore, Barr insisted in his letter the decision not to prosecute was not made based on any limitations related to the indictment of a sitting president.

At just four pages long, the letter offered a small snapshot of Mueller’s extensive investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, which the letter reveals involved more than 2,800 subpoenas, almost 500 search warrants and interviews with around 500 witnesses.

The attorney general faces increasingly bipartisan calls to release the Mueller report in full, as well as the evidence underlying it. Some Democrats have signalled they will use subpoena powers to obtain the full document, and may also call Mueller to testify before Congress.

Barr made clear he is prepared to release some parts of the report due to “the public interest in this matter”. He also pledged to consult with Mueller to quickly identify parts of the report that should be made public. But the attorney general did not specify how much will be released.