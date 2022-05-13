A Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) insider increased their holdings by 9.4% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Mueller Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:MLI ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Mueller Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Gary Gladstein for US$544k worth of shares, at about US$47.71 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$53.30. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Mueller Industries Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Mueller Industries. In total, insiders dumped US$263k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Mueller Industries insiders own about US$84m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mueller Industries Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Mueller Industries and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

