Mueller investigation timeline: From James Comey to the report, every major step of the probe into Donald Trump

After nearly two years, special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has finished the much-anticipated report on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election that could lay bare the truth behind the foreign nation’s efforts to impact American democracy, and those who helped along the way.

The conclusion of Mr Mueller’s probe comes amid a particularly polarising period in American politics, with the nation enraptured with the slow drip of details that have emerged from the investigation and painted an alarming portrait of a vast network of individuals connected to Donald Trump and implicated in a range of crimes.

The report, which has been delivered to the US Justice Department before likely being sent in some form to Congress, could drop at any moment.

Here’s how we got here.

2017

17 May 2017 — Mr Mueller is appointed to as special counsel by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The appointment comes just over a week after Mr Trump fires former FBI Director James Comey for, among other things, investigating his campaign’s connection to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

14 June 2017 — The special counsel investigation, started primarily to investigate Russian meddling in 2016, widens to include whether Mr Trump obstructed justice.

The development follows after Mr Comey testified in Congress that Mr Trump had approached him to try and get him to “let go” of an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who lid to Vice President Mike Pence about contacts he had with Russian diplomats before the president’s inauguration.

19 July 2017 — Mr Trump warns Mr Mueller against investigation the Trump family’s financial history, saying it would be crossing a red line.

“I think that’s a violation,” Trump tells the New York Times. “Look, this is about Russia.”

26 July 2017 — Federal investigators raid the home of Paul Manafort, who was Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign manager.

30 October 2017 — Manafort and his associate Rick Gates are charged for financial and conspiracy crimes uncovered by the special counsel’s office. At the same time, a previous guilty plea by former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulous is revealed, showing that he misled investigators about contacts with Russian officials.

Manafort and Gates saw charges related to their work for a pro-Russia Ukrainian political party, bringing them tens of millions of dollars that they were accused of laundering.

1 December 2017 — Flynn pleads guilty to “willfully and knowingly [making] false, fictitious and fraudulent statements and representations” to investigators about his contacts with former Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

He agrees to cooperate with the special counsel investigation.

2018

16 February 2018 — The special counsel’s office brings charges against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian groups for working to interfere in the 2016 election.

The allegations include charges that these individuals began a concentrated campaign in 2014 to influence the election that included stealing the identities of Americans and creating false online personas.

The efforts are tied to the Russian group the Internet Research Agency, which used social media platforms like Facebook to spread disinformation and divisive rhetoric ahead of the 2016 election.

20 February 2018 — Former lawyer Alex van der Zwaag is charged by the special counsel’s office for making “materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements and representations” to federal investigations about contacts he had with Gates.

22 February 2018 — Mr Mueller’s probe files further charges against Manafort and Gates in a 32-count superseding indictment. The charges include tax fraud, bank fraud conspiracy, and failing to file appropriate reports on foreign bank accounts.

Court documents say: “Manafort and Gates generated tens of millions of dollars in income as a result of their Ukraine work. From approximately 2006 through the present, Manafort and Gates engaged in a scheme to hide income from United States authorities, while enjoying the use of the money.”

Manafort is named in 23 of the indictments.

23 February 2018 — Gates pleads guilty on conspiracy and false statement charges, and agrees to cooperate with investigators.

3 April 2018 — The first criminal sentence is handed down in relation to the Mueller probe. Van der Zwaag is sentenced to 30 days in prison, and told to pay a $20,000 fine.