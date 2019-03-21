Mueller Laid Out the Dots. His Report May Show If They Connect

(Bloomberg) -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller has left little doubt in detailed court filings that Russians interfered in the 2016 presidential election and tried to help Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.

His soon-to-be-released report may answer the most pressing remaining question: Did Americans in Trump’s orbit conspire with any of those Russian efforts?

During Mueller’s two-year investigation, Americans have learned that Trump’s associates repeatedly interacted with Russians and their conduits. Now, the special counsel could connect any dots -- if they exist -- and determine if the campaign worked with Russia to get Trump elected.

As for Trump’s culpability, Mueller may find it difficult to render a judgment, a task complicated by the president’s leadership style -- his avoidance of emails and texts, his aversion to direct orders, his deviations from the truth. Mueller is also examining whether the president’s actions and words constitute efforts to obstruct justice.

Attorney General William Barr will make public a summary of the sealed report after he gets it. Justice Department policy prohibits indicting a sitting president and restricts releasing material on people not charged, meaning details about Trump’s inner circle could be scant.

“People might want to redirect their attention away from whether Mueller’s going to indict Trump or whether he’s a crook," said Patrick Cotter, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice in Chicago. They must “realize it’s more about his central mission, which is whether members of the Trump campaign had something to do with Russian efforts."

Prime Beneficiary

As for the Russian efforts themselves, Mueller has already narrated, in criminal cases rolled out over more than a year, how he says Moscow set out to influence the presidential election. Their prime beneficiary, in Mueller’s telling, was Trump, a businessman who had pursued deals in Moscow for two decades.

Mueller’s filings lay out an audacious plan that began in 2014 when a so-called troll farm based in St. Petersburg, the Internet Research Agency, developed an information warfare strategy to sow political discord in the U.S.

Taking to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, the Russians used phony online identities to tear down Clinton and other Trump rivals, while repeatedly touting Trump. They pumped out slick content for hundreds of thousands of followers on topics including Black Lives Matter and Muslims. They arranged grassroots rallies. A Russian troll, impersonating an American, asked someone in the U.S. to build a cage on a flatbed truck, while hiring someone else to wear a costume depicting Clinton in a prison uniform.

Thirteen Russians were indicted. They haven’t responded to the charges. The indictment was careful to note that Russians took advantage of Americans, including some associated with Trump’s campaign, who were unwitting.

By 2016, Russia’s military intelligence agency, known as the GRU, started a complementary effort. It set out to hack emails and documents from the Clinton campaign, its chairman John Podesta, and the Democratic National Committee. The indictment of a dozen Russians, who haven’t responded in court, was peppered with rich details of where the alleged hackers worked and how they funded their efforts.

The GRU began releasing thousands of emails in mid-2016, using websites and social media accounts with fake personas, according to the prosecutors. Some stolen documents, including from Podesta, were transferred to WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy organization founded by Julian Assange. It released emails at strategic times -- including just before the Democratic National Convention and just after the Washington Post released a 2005 audiotape of candidate Trump boasting about sexually assaulting women.

Information Hunt

At roughly the same time, Trump associates were getting wind of just the sort of information the Russians were dredging up. Some in the candidate’s circle sought damaging information on Clinton, including hacked emails. The open question, at the core of Mueller’s mission, is whether there were any “links and/or coordination” between the Russian government and individuals associated with Trump’s campaign.