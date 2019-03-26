Mueller report: 84% of Americans want Trump findings made public, new poll says

As many as 84 per cent of Americans want Robert Mueller’s report into Russian election interference and the actions of Donald Trump made public, according to a new poll.

As Democrats, and some Republicans, urged the depart of justice for the entirety of the special counsel’s investigation to be released, a poll found the vast majority of Americans agreed with them.

The Quinnipiac poll released on Tuesday, suggested up to 84 per cent of people want the report made available. Even among Republicans, the percentage who support making public the details of the two-year investigation, was as high as 75 per cent.

The poll also found 55 per cent of people believed Mr Mueller had conducted a fair investigation, while 26 per cent felt it was not fair.

Over the weekend, attorney general William Barr sent to Congress a summary of Mr Mueller’s investigation into Moscow’s alleged interference and accusations it had been assisted by members of the Trump campaign.

In his report, Mr Mueller said he found no evidence of a direct link between what he said were Moscow’s efforts and the Trump campaign.

On the issue of whether the president had obstructed efforts to investigate possible collusion, he set out the case for and against in regard to several incidents.

Yet he “determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgement”. In turn, Mr Barr and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, decided the president’s actions did not constitute a crime.

Democrats have been calling for Mr Barr to make public the entire report.

Senator Richard Blumenthal expressed scepticism about Mr Barr’s summary of the findings, saying it was “designed to frame the message before the information was available”.

Congressman Jamie Raskin said: “I haven’t seen the Mueller report. I’ve seen the Barr report. And I’m not going to base anything on the Barr report.

“The president is saying he’s been completely and totally exonerated by the report. The one sentence we’ve seen from the report says this is not an exoneration of the president.”

Many Democrats claim Mr Barr is conflicted because of his views - expressed in a memo to the administration before becoming attorney general – that the president cannot be charged with obstruction since he oversees the Justice Department.

“You can’t move forward on a four-page memo,” said congresswoman Karen Bass told the Associated Press. “It’s hard for me to accept that as an objective opinion.”

Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, told The Hill: “We want to know more, say voters who have read the bullet points and believe the Mueller investigation was fair, but would like to read it in full. But was it a witch hunt? That remains the stuff of dinner table discussion.”