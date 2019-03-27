After Mueller report, are apologies in order?

The 360 is a feature designed to show you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories.

Speed read

What’s happening: The report is in and President Trump has taken a victory lap. After a nearly two-year probe, special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that no one in the Trump campaign, including the president, conspired with Russia when it meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Attorney General William Barr, who read the report, issued a four-page summary. According the Barr’s letter, Mueller stated “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it does not exonerate him either.” That left it to Barr to determine whether Trump broke the law and obstructed justice. In his letter, Barr said the evidence collected in Mueller’s probe was “not sufficient to establish” that the president committed a criminal obstruction offense.

Trump allies then claimed vindication over what the president has repeatedly called a “witch hunt.”

So that’s it then? Not quite …: There’s still a lot up for debate. Democrats want the full report to be released. Several Republicans have raised questions about how the probe was conducted. Trump allies say the media and prominent Trump opponents should apologize for overly critical coverage of the president. Speaking on CNN, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani demanded the network “apologize” for its “overreaction to collusion.” Meanwhile, Senate Republicans want Barr to appoint another special counsel to investigate whether law enforcement made missteps during the probe.

In sum, the official investigation may have concluded, but this conversation is far from over.

Perspectives

The full report should be released to the public.

“Now Attorney General William Barr, facing a series of decisions that will determine his legacy, needs to release the report to the public — promptly and, apart from any redactions needed to protect national security or grand jury secrecy, in full. A synopsis will not do, nor will a heavily redacted version. The American people have a right to know the degree to which Russia conspired to help Donald Trump win the election, as well as the degree to which Trump or his advisers did or did not conspire in this effort.” — Editorial Board, USA Today

Trump won. It’s time for Democrats to move past Russia.

“Democratic candidates can talk about all the indictments and charges the special counsel’s office brought against Russian nationals and Trump advisers, but most Americans will tune them out. Better now for Trump’s antagonists to focus on the stream of lies constantly spewed by the president about policies that impact Americans’ lives every day.” — Joe Scarborough, Washington Post

Saying the probe can’t “establish” collusion doesn’t mean there wasn’t any.

“Saying that the investigation did not establish that there was collusion is not the same thing as saying that the investigation established that there was no collusion. Two points are worth emphasizing. … By using the same language that Mueller used with respect to “establishing” coordination with Russia, Barr’s letter suggests the possibility that, rather than “no evidence” of collusion, Mueller did find such evidence — but similarly did not conclude it warranted a criminal prosecution. Clearing up this ambiguity is yet another reason why the Mueller report should be released promptly.” — Robert Litt, Lawfare Blog

The media has covered Trump with a drama filter not used for past presidents.

“This question of Trump’s treatment during the Russia investigation, what he sees as a ‘witch hunt’ perpetrated by the elite media, is a complicated one for me. My first instinct, and I don’t think it’s a purely defensive one, is that if Trump hasn’t been afforded the same presumption of innocence that other presidents have enjoyed, it’s because he lies routinely in a way other presidents have not. … That said, I think we have to admit an inescapable and uncomfortable truth about the Trump presidency more generally, which is that the media that covers him is almost unrecognizable from the media that covered every previous president. He’s just right about that.” – Matt Bai, Yahoo News

The media should apologize for portraying Trump as a traitor.

“The press, in its zeal to believe the worst, sometimes published too-good-to-check erroneous reports. Otherwise serious opinion writers accused Trump of being a traitor or perhaps a Russian asset since 1987. … Mueller ended up proceeding in the same rut as most special-counsel probes, prosecuting a lot of process crimes and a few more-serious offenses not directly related to the matter at hand. There was plenty to work with here, since Trump’s associates, from Paul Manafort to Roger Stone, were such a motley, sleazy crew. They are marks against his judgment; that never made Trump a traitor. If nothing else, Mueller will have accomplished something important if he’s managed to put that poisonous charge to bed.” — Editorial, National Review