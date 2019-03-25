Mueller report: Here's what we know and still don't know (and may never know)

WASHINGTON – The world got its first glimpse on Sunday into the investigation that has cast a cloud over Donald Trump's presidency.

After two days reading through Special Counsel Robert Mueller's confidential report, Attorney General William Barr sent a letter to Congress offering a summary of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible links to Trump's campaign.

In Barr's letter, he said that no proof was found that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia but said no decision was made over whether the president obstructed justice. Barr said that Mueller's office left that charging decision to him and the Justice Department.

"The Special Counsel states that 'while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,'" the letter states, quoting from the special counsel investigation.

Barr added that after review, he and Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein "have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel's investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense."

Trump reacted to the news on Twitter as he prepared to leave Mar-a-Lago, his private resort in Palm Beach, Fla., writing "No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!"

But Barr's letter and his summary of the Mueller probe is really just the beginning, with lawmakers already pushing for the complete release of the investigation and underlying evidence.

Here's what we know, what we don't know, and what we might never find out:

Mueller report: Special counsel Robert Mueller delivers report marking end of investigation into Trump's campaign, Russia

Mueller report: Read Attorney General Barr's letter to Congress announcing end of Mueller's Russia probe

Opinion: Mueller completes his report. Now let's see it.

Did Mueller find collusion?

Nope, according to the attorney general.

"The Special Counsel's investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election," Barr wrote in a letter to Congress summarizing Mueller's investigation.

Barr noted that this came "despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign."

This was seen as a win for the president, who for years has railed against the investigation and repeatedly said there was no collusion with Russia.

"It was just announced that there was no collusion with Russia, the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard. There was no collusion, folk," Trump said as he boarded Air Force One on the way back to Washington.

Did the president obstruct justice?

That isn't really clear.

After years investigating, Mueller didn't say yes or no. Instead, he offered the evidence he had to Barr.

Mueller "did not grat a conclusion — one way or the other — as to whether the examined conduct constituted obstruction," Barr notes in his letter to Congress. He noted Mueller's office laid out evidence "on both sides" of the question as to whether Trump committed a crime.

"The Special Counsel states that 'while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,'" Barr wrote, quoting from Mueller's investigation.

Barr said after examining the investigation, departmental policies and talking with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, he decided there was not enough proof that Trump committed a crime.

"I have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel's investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense," Barr wrote.

What happens Next?

This letter tees up a massive push to have the entirety of the report released to the public.

Democrats have been very vocal in pushing for everything, including the underlying evidence, to be released. After Barr's letter, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said he would be calling Barr to testify before the committee in coming days.

Barr's letter was just a written summary of Mueller's findings – essentially parts of the report that Barr believes he can share in accordance with Justice Department rules. The only information Barr is required to reveal is whether Mueller's bosses overruled his investigative actions. And Barr said that did not happen.