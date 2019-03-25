Oversight or overreach? Democrats wrestle with Trump probes

The U.S Capitol is seen at sunrise, Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Washington. The special counsel's report on how the Russians tried to influence the 2016 presidential election and any involvement with the Trump campaign is being boiled down to a summary of key findings. That summary is expected to be released to Congress and the public sometime Sunday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — For many Democrats, Robert Mueller's investigation has long stood as their best, last chance to take down President Donald Trump before the next election.

The summary of Mueller's report released on Sunday not only lacked that punch, it now forces a moment of reckoning over how far to take the investigations ahead.

It's a delicate issue heading into the 2020 election, where Democrats are balancing the wishes of the liberal, anti-Trump base and the threat of Republicans accusing them of ginning up political witch hunts.

After the summary revealed Mueller found revealed no evidence of Russian collusion, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale blamed Democrats as having "lied" to Americans and taking them "on a frantic, chaotic, conspiracy-laden roller coaster."

The new landscape leaves Democrats on Capitol Hill and on the presidential campaign trail facing a more complicated path forward.

For weeks, they have worked to set expectations, assuring restless liberals across the country that Mueller's work was the beginning, rather than the end, of the inquiries.

Facing pressure from the base to dig deeper into Trump's personal and professional issues, Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill are mounting their own far-reaching congressional probes into the Republican president before and after he took office. And with only a summary of Mueller's report released by Trump's hand-picked attorney general so far, they're threatening to subpoena Mueller's full report and promising an onslaught of high-drama hearings.

But that intense focus on probe is raising some concerns that it could prove a distraction.

One of the many 2020 presidential candidates, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, called Sunday's findings "further evidence that it would be a mistake for Democrats to think that the way for the Trump presidency to end is by way of investigation."

Trump became president in part because Democrats in 2016 made the contest too much about him, and not enough about voters, Buttigieg said on MSNBC. He called on his party to stay focused on issues important to people's everyday lives, such as the economy, racial justice and climate change.

Another contender disagreed with those calling for Democrats to move on. "If the investigation into that attack was covered up or obstructed, there has to be accountability and a reckoning," Beto O'Rourke told reporters Sunday in Las Vegas.

Most of the other Democratic contenders offered a far simpler message, calling for the release of Mueller's full report — a safe play, politically, as polls show Americans are largely on their side. The House voted overwhelming last week to release it, 420-0.

Still, it's unclear how far Democrats can go in pursuing the investigations that are being demanded by the base of their party without alienating the wide swath of more centrist voters Trump is trying to keep close ahead of the 2020 election.

Democratic strategist Brian Fallon said it won't be tops on the agenda for presidential candidates or those running for Senate. But he said Democrats are on solid ground as they push for release of the report and conduct oversight voters demanded while also focusing on the kitchen table issues — health care, climate change — important to voters. It's the same blueprint Democrats used when voters gave the party control of the House in the midterm election.

"I don't think the public expects Congress to be shrinking violets," he said. "They expect Democrats to pursue oversight and not go overboard."

Liberal activists are already preparing for nationwide protests should the Trump administration not release the full report or appear to be hiding key evidence. After waiting two years for damning evidence on the Republican president, the Democratic base is unlikely to let the issue fade quietly away.

"There is an enormous amount of energy behind this," said Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas. "And I think people should not underestimate what a White House cover-up will unleash if they decide to hide one word of the report or underlying evidence. We are at the beginning of a long fight to ensure that there's not a cover-up."

For Democrats in Congress, pursuing the investigations on their own now is a risky strategy.

In Mueller they had a truth-teller beyond reproach, whose credentials and bipartisan backing gave the questions swirling around Trump more than an air of credibility. Democrats put him "right next to Jesus," cracked Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Sunday. Republicans, for the most part, backed Mueller's work.