Mueller report: Investigation found no evidence Trump conspired with Russia, leaves obstruction question open

WASHINGTON – Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump or members of his campaign conspired with Russia's efforts to sway the 2016 election, delivering a boost to the president in a case that has shadowed his administration since its first days.

But the special counsel's report leaves "unresolved whether the president's actions and intent could be viewed as obstruction," Attorney General William Barr said in a letter to Congress delivered Sunday.

"While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him" on whether he obstructed justice, Mueller said in the report, according to Barr's four-page summary.

Because the special counsel did not reach a conclusion on obstruction, Barr wrote that the ultimate decision was left to him, adding that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined that Trump's conduct did not constitute a crime.

Trump declared the findings a "complete and total exoneration" of him.

"It’s a shame that our country had to go through this. To be honest, it's a shame that your president has had to go through this," Trump said Sunday before returning to Washington from Florida, where he stayed all weekend.

Trump's lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani, characterized the findings as "total vindication of the president."

Barr told lawmakers that Mueller's report described two efforts by Russia to interfere in the presidential election that put Trump in office. One was a hacking operation that targeted Democratic political organizations; the other was a "disinformation and social media" effort to sow discord.

Mueller's investigation concluded that Trump's campaign received "multiple offers" of assistance from people linked to Russia.

The central question of Mueller's investigation was to answer whether Trump or anyone in his campaign collaborated in those efforts.

Barr said Mueller concluded that neither Trump nor other Americans joined those Russian conspiracies. The evidence Mueller's team gathered "does not establish that the President was involved in an underlying crime related to Russian election interference," Barr's letter says.

Read: Mueller report: Read AG William Barr's summary of the Russia investigation

More: Trump claims vindication from Mueller summary despite lack of answers on obstruction

More: Mueller report: Criminal investigation moves to political realm as Barr summarizes for Congress

That determination was part of Barr's decision that the president could not be prosecuted for obstruction of justice. A Justice official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said Barr did not consult with Mueller while preparing the summary letter.

Barr indicated that his determination that Trump’s conduct did not constitute obstruction was made without regard to the constitutional considerations of whether a sitting president can be prosecuted. Long-standing Justice Department guidelines state that a president cannot be charged while in office.

The attorney general's obstruction conclusions are likely to cast a new spotlight on Barr, who had written a memo critical of Mueller’s obstruction inquiry before he was nominated by Trump to succeed Jeff Sessions at the Justice Department. In the 2018 memo, which he sent to White House lawyers and was a major focus of inquiry at his confirmation hearing, Barr wrote that Mueller “should not be permitted to demand that the President submit to interrogation about alleged obstruction.”

Ultimately, Trump did not submit to an interview. Instead, he provided written answers to questions provided by the special counsel.

Democrats in the House and Senate signaled that they wanted to know far more about the facts Mueller gathered, and Barr's conclusion that Trump had not committed obstruction.

"Attorney General Barr’s letter raises as many questions as it answers," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York. "The fact that special counsel Mueller’s report does not exonerate the president on a charge as serious as obstruction of justice demonstrates how urgent it is that the full report and underlying documentation be made public without any further delay. Given Mr. Barr’s public record of bias against the special counsel’s inquiry, he is not a neutral observer and is not in a position to make objective determinations about the report."