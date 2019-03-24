Mueller report mystifies, but not because it cannot be true

Why did Donald Trump keep trashing, and aides keep lying about, a Russian interference inquiry that didn't warrant concealment?: Our view

The finding that Donald Trump and his 2016 presidential campaign didn't conspire with the Russian government is somewhat mystifying.

Not because it cannot be accepted as true. Special counsel Robert Mueller's reputation for excellence, diligence and thoroughness underscores how the finding is credible and ought to be welcomed.

No, it mystifies because Trump could have sat quietly waiting for the truth to emerge. The president's underlings could have honestly answered questions by the FBI and lawmakers. But this didn't happen.

The president spent nearly two years trashing an inquiry that ultimately cleared him and his campaign of criminally conspiring with Russia, and several former aides are now convicted felons for lying under oath — apparently about something that didn't warrant concealment. Some evidently lied out of a misbegotten, twisted sense of loyalty that only made matters worse.

Mueller's conclusions, as characterized in a four-page summary released Sunday afternoon by Attorney General William Barr, are deeply disappointing to partisans who saw the inquiry as a prelude to impeachment. But that was never the intent of Mueller's investigation, which provides needed clarity after nearly two years of rumors and speculation that swirled about Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump quickly and inaccurately called the report a "complete and total exoneration." Actually, the special counsel stated that "while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him" on obstruction of justice.

So how do Mueller's findings, as described by Barr, stack up against Trump's repeated characterizations of the investigation? Let's take them one by one:

"There is no collusion." Trump, it appears, was right all along. Clearly there were attempts at collusion, most notably the Trump Tower meeting in 2016 where aides and family members eagerly met with Russians dangling dirt on Hillary Clinton. But Mueller reported that his "investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."

"There is no obstruction." Mueller's investigation began after what looked like obstruction of justice in plain sight: Trump asked FBI Director James Comey to go easy on national security adviser Michael Flynn, fired Comey after he demurred, bragged about it to Russian officials in the Oval Office, and told NBC News' Lester Holt that Russia was the reason he fired Comey.

Mueller didn't draw a legal conclusion about obstruction, but Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, after reviewing Mueller's full report, said there was not enough evidence demonstrating the president was guilty of wrongdoing. It would certainly be difficult to convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt of a cover-up when no underlying offense — such as conspiracy — took place. Even so, Barr needs to explain to Congress and the public how he reached his decision, and did it so quickly.

"This investigation is a witch hunt." Trump repeated this endlessly, and it was always a canard. Mueller's reputation was sterling. He's a highly respected, by-the-book former FBI director and a lifelong Republican who served with valor in Vietnam. In 22 months as special prosecutor, he won convictions of five Trump aides — in most cases, for lying. They included former campaign manager Paul Manafort, fired national security adviser Michael Flynn and onetime personal lawyer Michael Cohen. In all, 34 people and three companies were indicted on scores of charges.