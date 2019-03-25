Mueller’s report found no Russia collusion, but vindication remains elusive for Trump

WASHINGTON – Since his appointment nearly two years ago, Robert Mueller sought to answer one overriding question that has cast a shadow over Donald Trump's presidency: Did his campaign coordinate with the Kremlin to win the White House?

A summary of the special counsel's investigation delivered to lawmakers Sunday said unequivocally that neither Trump nor his campaign conspired with Russian efforts to sway the election that put him in office.

But the four-page summary fell short of giving the White House the "complete and total exoneration” the president, his lawyers and political allies claimed after Attorney General William Barr released it to lawmakers and the public.

On the separate question of whether Trump sought to obstruct Mueller's inquiry, the special counsel was not equally definitive: "While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," Barr wrote, quoting from Mueller's report.

The striking passage from Mueller's still-secret report all but guaranteed that the 22-month inquiry will continue to loom over Trump's administration. So too does the cascade of new investigations, including criminal inquiries directed at Trump's business and his inaugural committee.

Because Mueller did not make a definitive finding on obstruction, Barr said the decision was left to him and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to conclude that Trump's conduct – including his firing of former FBI Director James Comey after urging the then-director to drop an ongoing inquiry into national security adviser Michael Flynn – did not amount to a crime. That Trump's appointees rather than Mueller drew that conclusion left legal observers and Trump's critics unsatisfied.

"On obstruction, it seems he concluded nothing, in a very bizarre move,” Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, said of Mueller. “Essentially, he punted.”

Mariotti said Barr’s decision to absolve the president of possible legal jeopardy will not end the debate.

“I wouldn’t take his word for it," he said.

While Trump and his lawyers have sought to frame Sunday's disclosures as vindication, others cautioned that the president remains in the cross-hairs of multiple of federal investigations in New York and congressional inquiries in Washington, all spawned by Mueller's probe, that promise to linger well into the 2020 campaign and beyond.

"President Trump ought to be very careful about screaming vindication," said Jimmy Gurule, a former Justice Department official in the George H.W. Bush administration. "His worst nightmare may yet be ahead of him."

Vindication is precisely what Trump claimed, just as he had done repeatedly since Mueller's appointment in 2017. Speaking to reporters in Florida, where he spent the weekend, Trump blasted Mueller's investigation as "an illegal takedown that failed" and lamented it was a "shame our country had to go through this."

White House under siege

Unaddressed by Trump's supporters was the significant damage Mueller's probe has already inflicted on Trump's presidency. Mueller has charged 34 people with a range of criminal offenses and secured convictions of some of Trump's closest political allies.

Federal and state prosecutors in New York have taken aim at Trump's real estate empire and hush money payments to alleged mistresses.

Those investigations continue to threaten some of those closest to the president, including his son, Donald Trump Jr., and longtime Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg. His longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who faces three years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud and orchestrating illegal payments to women who have claimed to have had sex with Trump, is cooperating with prosecutors.

And House Democrats have said they are ramping up their own investigations of the president.

The political impact of Mueller's work has been far reaching, leaving the White House under siege for the better part of two years, frustrating the president's ability to pursue an agenda in Congress, raising the specter of impeachment and complicating his relationship with foreign leaders on the world stage, according to aides.