(Bloomberg) -- A top House Democrat said former Special Counsel Robert Mueller doesn’t have to comply with the Justice Department call for his public testimony to remain within the boundaries of his already released report on President Donald Trump and the 2016 election.House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a CNN interview Tuesday that Mueller is no longer a Justice Department employee and a letter restricting his testimony “asks things that are beyond the power of the agency to ask even if he still worked for them.”“I think it’s incredibly arrogant of the department to try to instruct him as to what to say,” Nadler said. “It’s part of the ongoing coverup by the administration to keep information away from the American people.”Responding to a request from Mueller for the department’s guidance on his appearance at two House hearings scheduled for Wednesday, the Justice Department said in a letter that Mueller shouldn’t discuss ongoing cases or uncharged individuals and that some details of his work may be covered by executive privilege.While Mueller has already indicated publicly that he has no intention of going beyond what’s in his 448-page report, the guidance may disappoint Democrats who want him to offer more details about multiple instances where he investigated Trump for possible obstruction of justice.Justice Department policy “also precludes any comment on the facts developed and legal conclusions by the Special Counsel’s Office with respect to uncharged individuals, other than information contained within the portions of your report that have already been made public,” Bradley Weinsheimer, an associate deputy attorney general, wrote to Mueller in a letter Monday.The former FBI director plans to deliver an opening statement on Wednesday, but the prepared remarks haven’t been vetted by the Justice Department, according to Jim Popkin, a spokesman for Mueller.“No, they have not -- and will not," Popkin said.Mueller is set to testify Wednesday for five hours before the House Judiciary and Intelligence panels.Trump said earlier Monday that he won’t bother to watch Mueller testimony but confessed he probably can’t resist sneaking a peek.“I’m not going to be watching,” Trump told reporters Monday at the White House before adding, “Probably, maybe I’ll see a little bit of it.”Mueller said he didn’t find enough evidence to prove that those around Trump conspired in Russia’s interference in the 2020 election and that he couldn’t exonerate the president on whether he sought to obstruct justice by impeding the probe.(Corrects spelling of Nadler’s first name in second paragraph.)\--With assistance from Josh Wingrove and Kathleen Miller.To contact the reporters on this story: Billy House in Washington at bhouse5@bloomberg.net;Chris Strohm in Washington at cstrohm1@bloomberg.net;Terrence Dopp in Washington at tdopp@bloomberg.netTo contact the editors responsible for this story: Kevin Whitelaw at kwhitelaw@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth WassermanFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

(Bloomberg) -- A top House Democrat said former Special Counsel Robert Mueller doesn’t have to comply with the Justice Department call for his public testimony to remain within the boundaries of his already released report on President Donald Trump and the 2016 election.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a CNN interview Tuesday that Mueller is no longer a Justice Department employee and a letter restricting his testimony “asks things that are beyond the power of the agency to ask even if he still worked for them.”

“I think it’s incredibly arrogant of the department to try to instruct him as to what to say,” Nadler said. “It’s part of the ongoing coverup by the administration to keep information away from the American people.”

Responding to a request from Mueller for the department’s guidance on his appearance at two House hearings scheduled for Wednesday, the Justice Department said in a letter that Mueller shouldn’t discuss ongoing cases or uncharged individuals and that some details of his work may be covered by executive privilege.

While Mueller has already indicated publicly that he has no intention of going beyond what’s in his 448-page report, the guidance may disappoint Democrats who want him to offer more details about multiple instances where he investigated Trump for possible obstruction of justice.

Justice Department policy “also precludes any comment on the facts developed and legal conclusions by the Special Counsel’s Office with respect to uncharged individuals, other than information contained within the portions of your report that have already been made public,” Bradley Weinsheimer, an associate deputy attorney general, wrote to Mueller in a letter Monday.

The former FBI director plans to deliver an opening statement on Wednesday, but the prepared remarks haven’t been vetted by the Justice Department, according to Jim Popkin, a spokesman for Mueller.

“No, they have not -- and will not," Popkin said.

Mueller is set to testify Wednesday for five hours before the House Judiciary and Intelligence panels.

Trump said earlier Monday that he won’t bother to watch Mueller testimony but confessed he probably can’t resist sneaking a peek.

“I’m not going to be watching,” Trump told reporters Monday at the White House before adding, “Probably, maybe I’ll see a little bit of it.”

Mueller said he didn’t find enough evidence to prove that those around Trump conspired in Russia’s interference in the 2020 election and that he couldn’t exonerate the president on whether he sought to obstruct justice by impeding the probe.

(Corrects spelling of Nadler’s first name in second paragraph.)

--With assistance from Josh Wingrove and Kathleen Miller.

To contact the reporters on this story: Billy House in Washington at bhouse5@bloomberg.net;Chris Strohm in Washington at cstrohm1@bloomberg.net;Terrence Dopp in Washington at tdopp@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kevin Whitelaw at kwhitelaw@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.