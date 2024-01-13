Muenster Elementary wins District UIL, again

Jan. 13—Muenster Elementary School continued its two decades of dominance at December's District UIL Academic championship at Tioga Elementary School. Second through fifth graders took home 627 points to swamp Lindsay, Era and the rest of the field, notching Muenster's 13th win in a row, and 17th out of the last 19 competitions.

Teachers at MISD lauded all of Muenster's 66 UIL competitors for their efforts.

"Our students did a great job representing Muenster, and we are so proud of them all," stated UIL coordinator Rebecca Berend.

Second grade

Creative Writing — Rowan Wimmer (first), Juliana Charles (second) and Kodi Bowen (third);

Storytelling — Sabryna Evans (first), Adalynn Koesler (second) and Juliana Charles placing (third);

Music Memory — Kodi Bowen (second) and Tyler Walterscheid (fourth);

Chess Puzzle — Gavin Prude (third).

Third Grade

Music Memory — Daphne Pembrook (first), Everly Bicknell (second); Team placed first;

Ready Writing — Isaac Miller (first), Tressa Creed placed (second) and Brayson Sublet (fourth);

Spelling — Isaac Miller (second), Tressa Creed (fourth) and Branson Sicking sixth;

Storytelling — Claire Klement (first), Karaline Cain (second) and Brayson Sublet (fifth);

Chess Puzzle — Brayson Sublet (first), Isaac Miller (third); Team placed first.

Fourth Grade

Art — Chloe Juarez and Heston Hess (tied for fifth); Team placed second;

Music Memory — Josselyn Bicknell (second), Emeri Vogel (third) and Caroline Endres (fourth); Team placed first;

Number Sense — Luke Hacker (second), Ruger Richardson (third) and Zyden Schilling (fifth); Team placed first;

Ready Writing — Hank Hennigan (first), Chloe Juarez (third) and Emery Miller (fourth);

Spelling — Carter Thomas (first), Cora Endres (second) and Emery Miller (third); Team placed first;

Chess Puzzle — Jaxon Phillips and Gavin Lira (tied for fifth).

Fifth Grade

Art — Carter Carroll (fourth); Team placed second;

Dictionary Skills — Zayley Schilling (fourth), Brystol Berend (fifth); Team placed second;

Maps, Graphs and Charts — Drue Charles (fifth), August Aufderheide (sixth); Team placed second;

Music Memory — Gabe Smith (first), Carter Carroll (third) and Samantha Love (fifth); Team placed first;

Ready Writing — Makaela Maas (fifth);

Social Studies — Declan Steinart (first), Ann Monday (fourth); Team placed first;

Spelling — Declan Steinart (second), Aiden Hillis (third) and Channing Neeb (fifth); Team placed first;

Oral Reading — Zayley Schilling (first);

Chess Puzzle — Beckett Townsend (sixth);

Number Sense — Aiden Hillis (fourth), Drue Charles (sixth); Team placed second.