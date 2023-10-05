UPDATE: Muenster ISD responds re: school incident

Oct. 5—Muenster ISD Superintendent Scott Bicknell has submitted this statement by school board president Craig Hartman to the Register:

"On Thursday, September 28th, it was brought to the attention of school officials that a student was carrying a toy gun in their backpack which was immediately confiscated. Local law enforcement was notified and conducted an investigation to which they concluded this incident did not pose a threat to anyone on or off campus. The student will be subject to disciplinary action according to the Muenster ISD Student Code of Conduct.

"We would like to commend those students involved for acting quickly and treating this situation with the seriousness that it deserved at the time."

Craig Hartman

Muenster Board of Trustee President

Wednesday, Oct. 4 3:40 p.m.

Muenster police said Wednesday that rumors of a gun incident on the Muenster ISD campus last week are false.

Muenster Assistant Police Chief Anthony Crowsey told the Register that an investigation turned up no evidence of a real firearm, nor any threats made toward anyone involving a firearm. A toy gun was found, however.

"There was no threat with any weapon," said Crowsey, who declined to comment further due to the incident involving a minor.

Muenster ISD Superintendent Scott Bicknell issued the following statement to parents and staff Sept. 29:

"Muenster ISD had an incident Thursday, September 28th, at our sub-varsity football games. MISD followed policy and procedures. There is a current investigation ongoing with MISD administration and Muenster Police Department.

"We still encourage parents and students to do the following things:

1. If you see something, say something (first hand information is the best information).

2. If you see suspicious behavior or activity, please report it to MISD administration and/or Muenster Police Department with documentation. Be specific.

3. Know that Muenster ISD and our staff will do everything we can to protect your children.

"Thank you, MISD Administration."

Bicknell declined to comment further on the incident when contacted Wednesday by the Register.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct an earlier error. We regret the confusion. — Mike Eads, Editor