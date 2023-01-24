Muffled bark leads jogger to dog trapped under large rocks on California beach

As a jogger was trekking along a beach in California, he heard what he thought was a “muffled bark,” according to an animal shelter.

When he looked around Ocean Beach, however, there wasn’t a living thing in sight, according to a Jan. 19 Facebook post from the San Francisco Animal Care and Control.

“He decided to look around in the rocks, and he miraculously spotted a dog’s face looking up from under the rocks,” the shelter said.

The 1-year-old springer spaniel named Gwen was trapped under the rocks, the shelter said.

“It was low tide, and the water, while not very close at this point, was coming in,” the shelter said.

An officer with the shelter found the animal and moved the large rocks to pull Gwen out, the shelter said.

Gwen was “scared and cold, but otherwise OK,” according to the shelter.

The officer then drove Gwen back to “her family in Noe Valley” who had reported her missing, the shelter said.

“We have no idea how she got into that tiny area,” the shelter said. “Possibly, she dislodged a large rock, fell in, and the rock rolled on top. However it happened, we’re so glad she’s now safe and sound at home!”

